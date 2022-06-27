Planning Board backs new Elmwood Crossing zoning rules despite neighbors' misgivings

A request by the developers of Elmwood Crossing to amend the original planned-unit development regulation that governs the zoning for the $150 million project is being met with heightened scrutiny and concern from neighborhood residents, who worry that it could open the door for future construction and expansion on the site that is far in excess of what the current proposals entail.

Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Company Real Estate are seeking to change the terms of the PUD that was approved several years ago for their planned reuse of the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus in the Elmwood Village. They abandoned specific proposals for a large grocery store and a boutique hotel, changed for-sale townhomes to rentals and agreed to keep a West Utica house intact while creating greenspace around it.

The redevelopment – including new construction and adaptive reuse of the old hospital towers and adjacent buildings – now calls for more than 240 apartments, 27 condominiums, 50 townhouses, a day care, boutique shops and offices – spread over locations on three streets.

So the developers said they no longer needed some of the original waivers that they are now dropping, but also sought other changes to simplify their project and ensure flexibility. Attorney Marc Romanowski said the firms were also seeking to settle a lawsuit that had been filed two years ago by Elmwood Village residents seeking to overturn the original PUD.

Elmwood Village residents, particularly those closest to the project site, say they’re not concerned as much with the specific current building proposals of the two developers as they are with the broadly written terms of the amended PUD, and what could happen in the future. They say the proposed new regulation would permanently exempt all of Elmwood Crossing from the Green Code’s height, site coverage, setback and other provisions for that neighborhood.

Specifically, they note that the new terms would allow for the entire site to be paved over and built up, with mixed-use buildings of up to four stories or 60 feet tall anywhere on the campus, and rear setbacks of as little as 1 foot – even next to historic homes. The developers also want a waiver of lot size, so they can combine or break up lots as needed "to make them as large as they need to or as small as the minimum" of 30 feet.

And where such terms might previously have been written for specific parcels – such as a former drugstore property on West Utica Street – they would now apply as “bulk exemptions” for the entire site.

Many neighbors and Elmwood Village residents say they support the redevelopment of the hospital campus as proposed by Sinatra and Ellicott. But they worry that if Sinatra and Ellicott were to sell part of the property, a new developer could build up the neighborhood much more – adding floors to the Alfiero Building, converting the EduKids daycare to a four-story building or filling in the current hospital entry with a new four-story building.

“This is meant to protect the city and neighborhood for the long-term. It’s not meant to be obstructionist,” said Bill Smeltz, who lives on Hodge Avenue and who spoke on behalf of many other Hodge residents and project neighbors. “It’s easier to have a blanket thing. But the blanket thing just opens up a pattern for abuse.”

The developers did agree to clarify that the waiver for first-floor and overall retail space would now apply only to existing buildings, to redevelop the large floorplates of the former hospital tower, but not for any new construction.

The Planning Board recommended approval of the revisions by the Common Council, which will hold a public hearing on the request on July 5.

