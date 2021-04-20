Planning Board backs more than $121 million in adaptive-reuse projects

That was mandated by the State Historic Preservation Office, which is overseeing the preservation work with the National Park Service, so the project will qualify for tax credits. The developers will also use "several industrial components" as part of the publicly accessible greenspace and landscape features between the two silo projects.

"It's a super-cool project," Schwartz said.

Richardson-Olmsted

Developer Samuel Savarino plans to spend $26.4 million to convert the easternmost two buildings at 444 Forest Ave. into as many as 71 apartments, some of which will be affordable housing. The developer is still finalizing the mix of units and rental rates.

The project will use state and federal historic tax credits, and will comply with preservation standards. Exterior changes would be minimal, and the project already received approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board.

"Another great project," Morrell said.

Delaware Consumer Square