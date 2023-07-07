The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute received the green light it needed from the Buffalo Planning Board this week, clearing the way for the $22 million venture that will create a new cultural, educational and artistic center in the heart of Buffalo's Lower West Side.

Designed by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and LaBella Associates, the project envisions construction of a three-story civic building on vacant land at the northwest corner of Niagara and Hudson streets that the nonprofit has been assembling for years. It will feature a mix of community space, cultural attractions and incubator space.

Promoted by the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, the focus of the new institute "is to celebrate Hispanic arts, culture and heritage, nurturing a spirit of community and intergenerational learning, while contributing to the growth and vibrancy of our city and region," according to documents filed with the city.

Plans call for a 37,000-square-foot building at 462 Niagara that will house a museum and art gallery, gift shop, cafeteria, 150-seat performing arts theater, large event space, media center for radio or television broadcasts, learning labs, artisan and teaching kitchen, rooftop gardens and administrative offices.

The gallery will focus on highlighting local artists. The theater will be home to the Raices Theatre Company, and will host productions, panels and a speaker series. It will also be available for rent as a multi-function assembly space for local schools, churches and other clubs or organizations.

And the media center will be designed to house a radio or TV station that officials hope to start using a low-power FM frequency that officials are asking the Federal Communications Commission to identify. That will enable the institute to reach the estimated 45,000 Hispanics in Buffalo and 75,000 in Western New York, while providing real-world learning opportunities for students interested in careers in journalism.

The Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute will also host the Teacher Leadership Academy, an after-school program that furthers students' cultural and academic needs while helping address the teacher shortage. Also to be offered are other academic and workforce development programs such as adult English as a second language classes, arts programming, a Saturday Academy, entrepreneurships and apprenticeships. And the HHC Guitar Initiative will provide free music instruction to children ages 12 to 17.

Additional areas throughout the building – including conference space – will be allocated for lease to various small tenants, to provide supplemental revenue from rents ensuring the project is financially sustainable. In all, about 25,000 square feet will be dedicated to the new cultural institute, with 10,446 available for lease and the rest for community space.

Officials hope to break ground soon, with 18 months of construction before anticipated completion in fall 2024.

In other action, the Planning Board approved:

• The consolidation of 15 properties into one at 983 Michigan Ave., as part of Symphony Management LLC's project to construct a 133-unit apartment building, dubbed the Lawrence, that straddles Michigan and Maple Street on the edge of the Fruit Belt, across from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The properties are located at 983, 985, 989, 993, 995 and 997 Michigan and at 228, 230, 232, 234, 240, 242, 244, 248 and 250 Maple. The project – which involves two buildings stretching along both streets, connected in the middle by a narrow link – was previously approved in 2020, and also received another one-year extension on Monday for both the area variance and site plan approvals.

• A request by Plaza Group LLC to combine five lots at 305, 323, 339 and 345 W. Ferry St. and 372 Hampshire St. into two properties of 0.978 acres and 0.683 acres, respectively. The site is located in a triangle between West Ferry, Hampshire and Grant streets.

• The combination of 775 and 779 Washington St. by Eastman Machine Co., which recently completed a major expansion of its downtown Buffalo facility.

• Construction of an additional 570-space parking lot for Tesla's Gigafactory New York at 1331-1339 South Park Ave.