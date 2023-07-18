Christopher Wan's $10 million plan to redevelop a long-neglected corner on the edge of downtown Buffalo and Allentown into apartments and shops got the go-ahead this week from the Buffalo Planning Board.

After 10 years of assembling properties at West Tupper Street and South Elmwood Avenue, Wan wants to bring 42 new studio, one- and two-bedroom units to the neighborhood, as well as up to seven retail businesses – all housed in a four-story brick building with a cast-stone base. That would replace several dilapidated structures, most of which are vacant, and all of which would be demolished to make room for the new build.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Upon completion, the multi-use building at 147 W. Tupper would contain eight studio apartments of 490 to 570 square feet, 30 one-bedroom units ranging from 580 to 750 square feet and four two-bedroom apartments of 930 to 950 square feet. All would be located on the second and third floors. There also would be amenities like a 1,000-square-foot rooftop garden.

Designed by Silvestri Architects and Hamburg native Jay Valgora of Studio V Architecture in New York City, it would also offer 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail spaces of 1,050 to 2,440 square feet. And it would have 80 parking spaces – 41 in the basement and 39 in a landscaped surface lot.

One neighbor on Trinity Place, Rhonda Riley, raised concerns about the height of the building compared to the existing two-story structures, and a perceived loss of privacy for adjacent homes.

"It feels like it’s going to overpower the neighborhood, especially with adding close to 50 people there, on top of the businesses," she said.

But the project already received a variance for height, and Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz noted that the proposed 54-foot height "is not dramatically different" from a nearby school, and the project is situated at the street, about 100 feet from the adjacent homes in the rear.

Perry housing plans

The Planning Board got its first look at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's proposed $200 million redevelopment of the Commodore Perry Homes housing project, starting with 18.8 acres at 339 Perry St. and 448 South Park Ave. Those are the derelict blocks with 24 long-vacant and boarded-up buildings, containing 330 apartments, that have been empty for 20 years.

"They are in dire condition. They cannot be rehabbed," said BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown, citing the existing buildings. "Allowing us to proceed with the demolition of those units will allow us to proceed with important work in that neighborhood. It’ll improve an incredibly difficult and damaged and blighted area in the city that is right next to Canalside and areas with so much potential. And it will ultimately provide much needed affordable housing."

BMHA, together with developer Pennrose of Philadelphia, plans to demolish those structures and replace them with 27 new buildings featuring 405 residential units and 8,000 square feet of commercial space. Of those, 284 units will be designated for people on a waiting list for Section 8 project-based housing vouchers, while the rest will be leased to households earning no more than 50% to 60% of the area median income.

The project will include 24 two- or three-story townhouses and stacked residential walk-up buildings, along with three five-story buildings along South Park Avenue and Louisiana Street. It will feature 108 one-bedroom, 110 two-bedroom, 136 three-bedroom, 37 four-bedroom and 14 five-bedroom units, plus commercial spaces of 2,000 to 5,000 square feet for neighborhood retail.

BMHA and Pennrose will seek parking lot and greenspace variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday, before coming back to the Planning Board July 31. The project is expected to take three years to complete.