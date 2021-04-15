Planned $12 million Middleport plant among projects seeking tax breaks in Niagara County

Two e-commerce companies plan to construct a new $12.6 million plant and distribution facility in Middleport.
Brent Industries, the parent of KJ Motorsports and Outdoor Furnace Supply, presented the plan Wednesday to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, which is expected to vote on an incentive package next month.
A Middleport businessman has acquired a vacant industrial complex in the Orleans County Village of Medina, with plans to redevelop the facility and lease it to new manufacturing or commercial tenants. Kyle Brent, through B360 Holdings, purchased the 33.85-acre Bernzomatic plant at 1 Bernzomatic Drive from a subsidiary of Newell Brands, the maker of Rubbermaid products. Already zoned for
KJ Motorsports specializes in after-market parts for all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and golf carts. Outdoor Furnace sells outdoor wood boilers and equipment for radiant heat and geothermal heating systems.
"We're currently out of space. We don't have room to add employees," vice president Tyler Brent told the NCIDA board. "There's certainly a lot of opportunities we have that we can't take advantage of."
Given the companies' success, meeting the promised goal of adding 12 workers to his current workforce of 27 should be "pretty easy," Brent said.
WHEATFIELD – The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved tax breaks Wednesday for a new hotel in Niagara Falls. Sunrise Lodging LLC received a 10-year property tax and sales tax abatement on its planned Comfort Suites hotel. The four-story, 72-room all-suite hotel is to be built on Niagara Falls Boulevard between 70th and 71st streets. That’s the site of
Brent said the motorsports business grew during the Covid-19 pandemic because of an increased interest in outdoor recreation.
The companies, founded in 2009, currently operate at Mountain Road in Royalton and Bates Road in Medina. The NCIDA granted incentives for the Royalton plant in 2013.
Brent plans to buy a 14-acre lot at 9745 Rochester Road from Barden & Robeson Corp. The new 107,500-square-foot distribution and assembly facility is targeted to open by mid-2022.
Brent asked the NCIDA for a 15-year tax break that includes reduced property taxes, an exemption from paying sales tax on building materials, furnishings and equipment and an exemption from the county mortgage recording tax. The NCIDA estimated this would save Brent $1.4 million over 15 years.
Picking up crumbs to recycle rubber 'Green' industry transforms vacant warehouse as it will soon be turning old tires into source of new jobs
Production is about to get under way at a new “green” industry here, using ground-up tires to make products ranging from parking lot bumpers to speed bumps. Rubberform Recycled Products is investing $1.3 million and taking advantage of incentive programs from the state, the City of Lockport and the New York Power Authority to create jobs in a vacant
Rubberform Recycled Products
Rubberform, which has made various products from recycled rubber at 75 Michigan St., Lockport, since 2006, plans to buy the building it now leases from Lockport developer David L. Ulrich for $810,000 and carry out more than $2.1 million worth of renovations.
Jeff Robbins, son of company owner William J. Robbins Sr., said Rubberform also plans to take over a 20,000-square-foot building nearby.
"Last year we had a 47% increase in sales, and we expect to keep growing," Jeff Robbins said.
The company's major products are sign bases and parking lot bumpers, using rubber bought from High Tread International, a Lockport tire recycler.
Rubberform currently employs about 30 people and plans to add another 10 jobs in the next three years, Jeff Robbins said.
The company asked the NCIDA for 15 years of property tax, sales tax and mortgage tax abatements that would save it an estimated $785,000.
Landscape Associates of WNY
Scott Lawn Yard, a Town of Niagara contracting company, also operates a landscaping business, spread over three locations in western Niagara County.
The company's $1 million plan is to erect a 10,640-square-foot building on a 1-acre lot at 8401 Packard Road, Town of Niagara, to consolidate the landscaping business, which also would begin to buy landscaping equipment, instead of leasing it.
The NCIDA board agreed to consider the request for a 10-year package of property, sales and mortgage tax breaks, even though company owner Scott Miller is not planning to create any new jobs.
Agency counsel Mark J. Gabriele said retaining the current 16 jobs is a valid reason for considering incentives, which would save the company an estimated $178,000 over 10 years.
Huron Sprinklers
The NCIDA approved a 10-year incentive package for Huron Sprinklers to build a new 10,000-square-foot plant at 95 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. The company will move from its current quarters on Payne Avenue in that city, adding seven jobs to its current workforce of 14. The property, sales and mortgage tax incentives would save the company about $45,000 on its $523,000 project.
