Planned $12 million Middleport plant among projects seeking tax breaks in Niagara County

Two e-commerce companies plan to construct a new $12.6 million plant and distribution facility in Middleport.

Brent Industries, the parent of KJ Motorsports and Outdoor Furnace Supply, presented the plan Wednesday to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, which is expected to vote on an incentive package next month.

KJ Motorsports specializes in after-market parts for all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and golf carts. Outdoor Furnace sells outdoor wood boilers and equipment for radiant heat and geothermal heating systems.

"We're currently out of space. We don't have room to add employees," vice president Tyler Brent told the NCIDA board. "There's certainly a lot of opportunities we have that we can't take advantage of."

Given the companies' success, meeting the promised goal of adding 12 workers to his current workforce of 27 should be "pretty easy," Brent said.

Brent said the motorsports business grew during the Covid-19 pandemic because of an increased interest in outdoor recreation.

The companies, founded in 2009, currently operate at Mountain Road in Royalton and Bates Road in Medina. The NCIDA granted incentives for the Royalton plant in 2013.