Developer Fred LoFaso's conversion of a former Black Rock malt house into apartments and self-storage space and a manufacturing expansion by pita producer Father Sam's Bakery each won tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, totaling over $1 million.

The ECIDA board approved the two projects on Wednesday, while its Regional Development Corp. affiliate backed a pair of $750,000 low-interest loans to a Lackawanna manufacturer, Linita Design & Manufacturing, and one of the 43North winners, TopSeedz.

John Kam Malt and Kiln House

LoFaso, owner of Sienna Realty, is teaming up with Angelo Tomasello, owner of Locke Group LLC, on a $32.1 million adaptive-reuse conversion of the former John Kam Malt and Kiln House at 356 Hertel Ave. into a mixed-use project with 82 residential apartments, 14,000 square feet of retail service space, and a 30,000-square-foot self-storage facility that Locke will operate.

The 116,000-square-foot building will feature 42 one-bedroom apartments and 40 two-bedroom units, along with amenities such as an onsite dog park and dog wash, a pedestrian gathering plaza and bicycle storage. The apartments will range in size from 464 to 1,252 square feet, with rents of $882 to $2,100 per month. Nine units – five one-bedroom and four two-bedroom – are for those earning 80% or less of the area median income.

The developers sought and received $612,500 in sales tax breaks for the project, and plan to seek a property tax break from the city through the 485-a program. In exchange, they said they expect to create 42 new full-time jobs paying an average of $55,000 per year, mostly for the retail space, although none of the tax breaks will be used to support that portion of the complex or the storage component, which amount to 18% of the project cost.

"Usually when we see this type of project, with adaptive reuse, we don't see this type of jobs produced," McDuffie noted. "So it's good to see the combination."

Father Sam's

A third-generation family-owned bakery on the East Side, Father Sam's will get over $420,215 in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks for its $8.6 million expansion project that will introduce a third flour tortilla production line to its facility at 105 Monsignor Valente Drive. Plans call for a 16,975-square-foot steel building addition, with 76% of the space for manufacturing and 24% for warehouse.

Father Sam's has been making flatbreads for over 45 years, and distributes its products through regional and national stores like Wegmans, Tops and Restaurant Depot, as well as restaurants like Mighty Taco. The company has a second facility in Charlotte, N.C., but the local expansion in a distressed census tract will house a new fully automated pressed tortilla line that will boost production at the facility by 40%.

The company also plans to buy and install a new computer operating system to coordinate its production systems, and will train employees on how to use it. It currently employs 75 full-time jobs, but will add 11, paying $42,645 a year on average. The two-phase project is expected to wrap up by the first quarter of 2024.

RDC loans

The Buffalo and Erie County Regional Development Corp. separately approved two term loans for $750,000 each to Linita and TopSeedz for working capital and equipment purchases.

Linita, which makes dam gates and hoists for the hydropower and flood-protection markets, is located on the former Bethlehem Steel campus in Lackawanna. It has a growing backlog of work because of increased industry activity, and plans to hire 15 new employees on top of its 26 current employees, while also spending it on materials, supplies, freight and subcontractors. The company is investing $200,000 in the $950,000 project.

TopSeedz is relocating from 6,000 square feet in Cheektowaga to 35,000 square feet in downtown Buffalo, at 101 Oak St., as it seeks to boost production from 1 million boxes annually to 6 million. The company employs 29 employees, and plans to add seven. M&T Bank Corp. is providing another $750,000 as part of the $2.5 million project.

The RDC currently has three other loans in its pipeline, totaling $2.1 million, and is closing on three others, totaling $2.85 million. However, the RDC is going after a prior borrower, Peterson Heating & Cooling, for defaulting on its remaining balance of $100,000. A legal judgment was awarded to RDC on Feb. 3.