The minimum wage across upstate New York will rise to $15 an hour next year and hit $16 at the beginning of 2026 under a state budget deal that will link increases after that to inflation.

But the budget agreement also includes off-ramps that could scuttle minimum wage increases during years when consumer prices fall, unemployment spikes or the state loses jobs, according to budget documents released this week.

Details of the plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 at the start of 2024 and then increase it by 50 cents an hour during each of the next two years were disclosed last week as portions of the budget deal became public. The minimum wage in the New York City area will rise to $17 an hour in 2026.

Beginning in 2027, the increases in the minimum wage will be linked to an inflation gauge for the Northeastern U.S.

But the deal also includes exceptions that could slow the increases if the New York economy sputters.

Deal emerging to increase upstate minimum wage to $16 A deal is emerging in Albany that would raise the minimum wage in upstate New York to at least $16 an hour – then index that wage to the rate of inflation.

The increases could be stopped during any year when the inflation index shows that prices are falling. The minimum wage also would not rise if the state lost jobs during a pair of three-month periods in any year from January to March and April to June.

The increase also could be blocked if the three-month moving average of the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumps by 0.5 percentage points during a period that concludes at the end of July.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The planned rise in the minimum wage falls short of the steeper increase favored by progressives that would have pushed the minimum above $20 an hour.

Raise Up NY, a coalition of labor unions, lawmakers and advocacy groups that sought an increase to $21.25 by 2026, called the new agreement a “weak compromise” that will provide workers with little financial relief.

But the Business Council of New York criticized the increase as a tax on small businesses that will impact small employers across the state.

Hochul announces 'conceptual' agreement on $229B budget; agreement on bail changes Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a "conceptual" $229 billion state budget agreement on Thursday evening, laying out the broad strokes of deals struck with the Legislature related to public safety, energy and health care.

The Grow New York Farms Coalition, a consortium of agriculture and business groups, said the higher minimum wage would further drive up costs for farmers already struggling with surging prices.

But with workers hard to find and competition for entry level employees already pushing up wages, the minimum wage has lost some of its importance in setting a wage floor.

Since the pandemic, the number of workers earning the minimum wage has plummeted by nearly 60%, the state Division of the Budget reported last year when it recommended the latest increase in the base wage to $14.20 an hour upstate. Slightly less than 6% of all upstate workers currently earn the minimum wage.

The minimum wage still is a big deal for young workers. Nearly 30% of workers ages 16-24 earn the minimum wage. And female workers (11.5%) are much more likely to earn the minimum than men (7.5%), the budget division report said.

"The Buffalo Niagara Partnership has longed advocated for allowing the market to continue to drive wage growth as opposed to policy that implements perpetual minimum wage increases," said Grant Loomis, the group's vice president of government affairs. "Most starting salaries for entry level positions are paying above current minimum wage and the percentage of people making minimum wage is small and continues to decline."

Once the upstate minimum wage rises to $15 an hour at the beginning of next year, it will be more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour – a level that remains in place in 20 states, according to the National Employment Law Project.