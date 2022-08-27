Plan to convert Kenmore Presbyterian Church to apartments aims to preserve building's history

The Kenmore Presbyterian Church doesn't look like a typical church with a tall edifice, steeple, spire and belfry, nor is it emblazoned with religious iconography that typically denotes such a structure – except for a single giant cross at the corner of Delaware and Parkwood avenues.

But that may not matter to the future residents who will live in the nearly century-old building, instead of praying there.

Savarino Cos. is buying the iconic century-old tan brick church building that has been home to the 128-year-old congregation since 1926. Located on 1.21 acres at 2771 Delaware, in the Village of Kenmore, the three-story rectangular building is close to the border with Buffalo and walkable from various restaurants, stores, coffee shops and other businesses.

The building is under contract, with Savarino hoping to close on the deal by year-end, pending approval from the state Attorney General's Office because of the church's status as a nonprofit religious entity. The developer then plans to spend 10 to 12 months renovating and converting the 38,285-square-foot building into 35 market-rate apartments – including some two-story loft-style units with unique features, said Robert Savarino, the firm's vice president.

Specifically, he said, tentative plans for the adaptive reuse call for 24 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units, along with some small commercial space in front of the building along Delaware. The developer also plans to reduce the amount of parking and impervious surface by inserting landscaped islands and shrubs into the 60-space parking lot, bringing it down to 39 spaces.

Savarino would not disclose the purchase price since the deal is not yet complete, and he noted that the plans are still in the engineering and design phase, so the total costs are not final. But he projected that the entire venture would exceed $10 million.

However, despite the building's age, he said the developer is not seeking state and federal historic tax credits to defray the expense because "it becomes problematic when you rehab a church." In such situations, for example, the National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office typically want the chapel to remain intact.

But that would render Savarino's plans impossible since it intends to create two-story, one-bedroom loft units with a central corridor inside the sanctuary.

So the developer instead intends to "honor" the exterior of the building, Savarino said. Crews will repoint the brick, replace the damaged front commercial facade and replace the glass on the front of the building. More importantly, he said, the developer will remove the high-bay stained glass windows from the outside of the building, replace them with clear glass, and instead install them on the inside of the central corridor in the sanctuary.

Savarino will also incorporate the church lighting on the inside of the hallway.

"What makes this project sort of unique is we want to be good stewards of the church’s history," he said.

The once-thriving and growing congregation has shrunk in size in recent years and now has only one service on Sunday mornings, so the enormous building is underused, Savarino said. Instead of keeping it, he explained, the church – led by Rev. Rebecca Chaffee – put it up for sale through Waterbourne Real Estate Advisors for $1.5 million while seeking a new and smaller location from which to continue serving Kenmore, Tonawanda and North Buffalo.

The project received preliminary approval for the site plan and concept design earlier this week from the Village Planning Board, but still needs final approval.

"It’s a nice project and a fantastic location, driven by its walkability," Savarino said. "The village has been very supportive thus far."