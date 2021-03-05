Plan for Nicklaus-designed golf course in South Buffalo in jeopardy

The parties negotiated a forbearance or settlement agreement in July 2019, in which Gaughan admitted his breach of contract and renewed the total debt of $541,834 – including interest, late charges and legal fees – with catchup and principal payments starting Sept. 30, 2019 through April 2020, according to documents provided by Palumbo.

Palumbo also provided copies to The News of a "confession of judgement" and a deed-in-lieu-of-foreclosure signed by Gaughan, which were held in escrow by Palumbo's attorneys in case of another default. Those documents would allow Palumbo to reclaim the property once filed with the Erie County Clerk's office.

After Gaughan again defaulted on the payments, Palumbo called Day to see if Source Renewables was still interested. Since Gaughan's organization now held the title, Source Renewables dealt directly with him, reaching a new option lease agreement in April 2020 to take over the site.

Terms called for Source Renewables to pay off the mortgage, while gaining Gaughan's authorization to proceed with National Grid and municipal approvals for the solar project. That's the provision that Source Renewables now says gives it all the authority it needs.