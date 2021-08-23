Pittsburgh firm buys Lockport apartment complex

A Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm focused on workforce housing has acquired a 56-unit multifamily apartment complex in Lockport, in its first move into the Buffalo Niagara market.
Birgo did not say how much it paid to acquire the Higher Grounds Apartments, located at 261 Beattie Ave., southwest of the intersection of Transit Road and Main Street. The property includes large two-bedroom units, averaging 850 square feet of space, with rents starting at $825 per month.
“Buffalo is both an exciting and stable market, and we look forward to growing our portfolio there in years to come,” said Daniel Croce, principal of Birgo.
Birgo now owns and operates more than 2,000 residential units throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.