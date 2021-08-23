 Skip to main content
Pittsburgh firm buys Lockport apartment complex
Higher Grounds Apartments-Lockport

The Higher Grounds Apartments in Lockport.

A Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm focused on workforce housing has acquired a 56-unit multifamily apartment complex in Lockport, in its first move into the Buffalo Niagara market.

Birgo did not say how much it paid to acquire the Higher Grounds Apartments, located at 261 Beattie Ave., southwest of the intersection of Transit Road and Main Street. The property includes large two-bedroom units, averaging 850 square feet of space, with rents starting at $825 per month.

“Buffalo is both an exciting and stable market, and we look forward to growing our portfolio there in years to come,” said Daniel Croce, principal of Birgo.

Birgo now owns and operates more than 2,000 residential units throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York.

