Three startups in program's first cohort earn $5,000 in seed money, soon setting up shop

Pitch Hamburg officials are hoping they're on the cusp of spawning multiple success stories from its first year of innovation programming.

The culmination of the program’s first six-month cohort occurred last week when five businesses made pitches to a panel of judges at Hilbert College with $5,000 in seed money on the line for three winners.

Annamaria Masucci, executive director of Pitch Hamburg, called it inspiring to see all the pitches from business owners who came into the program with ideas at different stages for new ventures.

The business owners went through six months of workshops on finance and business planning, mentorship and community meetings, and had access to the Pitch Hamburg incubator space at 40 Main St. in the Village of Hamburg.

The three winning businesses – Clean Earth Refillery, founded by Erin Huff, Our Omphalos (Jennifer Richter), and Merit Badge Books (Heather Jackson) – are planning to set up shop in some way in the area.

Merit Badge Books, which is focused on new trade books for families, is looking for a brick-and-mortar shop in Hamburg.

Clean Earth Refillery, which promotes zero waste living by offering customers the opportunity to reuse their own containers or purchase reusable containers, will start selling products this summer through pop up shops.

Our Omphalos, an educational wellness consulting company providing programming for children and schools, has already served more than 600 students in the past year and will continue expanding its platform.

“To see them grow through that process and lean on each other and members of our board in networking, it was so much fun,” Masucci said.

Richter, an educator and yoga instructor for nearly three decades who works as a teacher at Charlotte Avenue Elementary School in Hamburg, said it was important to be “open and vulnerable” to help meet the challenges that come with trying to establish a business.

She has been at it in her spare time for years, but this was her first opportunity to gain funding for the business. She has funded this project completely on her own to this point.

“It’s been a great place to learn and grow as an entrepreneur and collaborate with other people starting businesses. We formed a special bond. And there were so many people there with so much knowledge that directed me to the right resources around,” Richter said.

The idea for Pitch Hamburg came together in 2018, but the organization started picking up steam last year with a $200,000 grant from the Town of Hamburg. West Herr Automotive Group has also been a big supporter of Pitch Hamburg.

With most incubators being set up in the City of Buffalo, Pitch Hamburg’s Southtowns presence has provided entrepreneurs more options about where to set down roots, Masucci said.

“You plan these events and put your heart and soul into it, so for it to come out as well as it did, it meant a lot,” Masucci said.

Richter called it thrilling and gratifying to see her idea validated at the pitch competition. She also credited the local business community for coming together to support the startups.

The experience has helped Richter lay the foundation for what’s ahead. She said she has been getting to know her product better, has seen how kids are reacting to the curriculum, surveyed teachers and talked to principals and mental health experts to help her figure out how to supplement current initiatives in schools.

“I wanted to build something useful and beneficial to the people I care most about and who my life’s work has been all about. So to have the opportunity to pitch this idea and be brave, in a way, is a dream come true,” she said.

Pitch Hamburg will open applications for the next cohort by early fall. The programming would go forward over the winter with a pitch contest in spring 2024. This summer, it will also host workshops for all community members, in collaboration with the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Grow-NY seeks applicants



Applications for the Grow-NY Business Competition are open through June 15. It will be the fifth round of the agribusiness accelerator.

Grow-NY attracts high-growth food and agriculture startups to compete for $3 million in total prize money each year.

Last year, one of the finalists was a Buffalo startup, Botaniline, which creates ground proteins that are lower in salt, saturated fat and calories by using plant-based ingredients to replace some of the meat.

One finalist will receive a top prize of $1 million, two others will be awarded $500,000, and four more will be given $250,000. The selected finalists will present their business plans during the Grow-NY Summit on Nov. 14 and 15 in Binghamton.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

