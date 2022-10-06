 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pioneer Credit to cut more than 200 area jobs as student loan forgiveness hurts collections business

Pioneer Credit Recovery

Pioneer Credit Recovery is cutting jobs in Wyoming County later this year.

Pioneer Credit Recovery will cut nearly 230 jobs in Wyoming County by the end of the year, as the ripple effect of the federal government's student loan forgiveness program hit the collections firm.

Pioneer plans to cut 105 jobs at its location in Arcade and 123 jobs at its location in Perry, according to a filing with the state Department of Labor. 

The jobs being eliminated are in Perry's guarantor collector operations, which collect on defaulted student loans backed by the federal government and owned by other entities, said Paul Hartwick, a Pioneer Credit spokesman.

"This collections work has been on pause for more than two years," Hartwick said. "And now with the government’s proposed 'Fresh Start' initiative, which will move defaulted federal borrowers to current repayment status, we no longer have a clear path to effectively continue this work."

The planned cuts represent 37% of the employees at the Arcade site and 32% of employees at the Perry location, according to the filing with the Labor Department.

The final number of employees impacted is yet to be determined, Hartwick said. Some employees will be shifted to new roles or new contracts. Employees who leave the company will receive severance pay, extended health insurance and job placement help.

"These decisions are especially difficult because of the great results we consistently delivered over the years," Hartwick said. "Our Pioneer team members supporting guarantor clients have a long history of providing defaulted student loan borrowers with debt relief and have helped millions of borrowers return their loans to good standing."

Pioneer is a subsidiary of Navient, which is based in Delaware.

In addition to the job cuts in Wyoming County, Pioneer will eliminate 102 jobs in Horseheads, in Chemung County.

Matt Glynn

