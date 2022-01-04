 Skip to main content
Pilates studio relocates from Elmwood to Gates Circle project
Pilates studio relocates from Elmwood to Gates Circle project

LOCAL 1275 DELAWARE AVE GEE

Christian Campos, president of TM Montante Development, describes his company's project at 1275 Delaware Ave., a historic midcentury modern medical office building.

 Derek Gee

An Elmwood Avenue pilates studio has relocated to TM Montante Development's Lancaster Square project at Gates Circle, nearly doubling its size as it takes up space at 1275 Delaware Ave.

I-D Pilates – formerly known as Long + Lean Pilates – opened this week in 1,900 square feet of space on the first floor of the six-story mixed-use building, which was formerly a medical office building before Montante converted it to first-floor retail space and 33 market-rate apartments.

Owner Hayley Sullivan said the new location on Delaware near Gates Circle provides easy access to downtown Buffalo, North Buffalo and the Elmwood Village, while the larger space enabled more room for bigger groups and equipment, a private room for massages and another bathroom.

