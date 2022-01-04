Pilates studio relocates from Elmwood to Gates Circle project

An Elmwood Avenue pilates studio has relocated to TM Montante Development's Lancaster Square project at Gates Circle, nearly doubling its size as it takes up space at 1275 Delaware Ave.
I-D Pilates – formerly known as Long + Lean Pilates – opened this week in 1,900 square feet of space on the first floor of the six-story mixed-use building, which was formerly a medical office building before Montante converted it to first-floor retail space and 33 market-rate apartments.
Owner Hayley Sullivan said the new location on Delaware near Gates Circle provides easy access to downtown Buffalo, North Buffalo and the Elmwood Village, while the larger space enabled more room for bigger groups and equipment, a private room for massages and another bathroom.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.