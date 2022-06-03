Pike Companies: Building on success with 'a little of everything"

After nearly 150 years of doing construction work in the Buffalo and Rochester areas, the Pike Companies have seen it all – and more than once.

Today's supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and competitive market environment are nothing new. Nor are the challenges posed by new technology, or the opportunities created by industry growth.

But that doesn't mean there haven't been a few surprises in recent years, particularly in the Buffalo market, which has seen a surge of work not only for multifamily and mixed-use projects, but even in manufacturing.

And as a Rochester native with deep family roots in Buffalo, Pike President Bill Tehan is glad to see the positive changes.

Buffalo News: What is Pike doing locally?

Bill Tehan: We are doing a little of everything, in a good way. It runs the gamut from institutional work to multifamily, both market-rate and affordable, and also some government projects. We also are self-performing a large concrete job for a new manufacturing distribution center, just outside of Dunkirk. And we have a host of smaller projects, most notably for Wegmans, for some supermarket remodels that we’re working on.

BN: What have you seen in the last 15 years?

BT: There was a lot of institutional work for health care and higher ed, but the thing that has been very strong is on the private side of things.

You’re seeing a lot of investment in multifamily housing, whether market-rate or affordable. You’re seeing a lot of investment in solid manufacturing companies that are looking to expand, and they’ve selected Western New York.

BN: Are you surprised?

BT: Not when I look at multifamily, because there is a housing shortage across this country. On the manufacturing side of things, that has been more than a subtle change, and it’s good to see.

BN: What's ahead?

BT: We need as a country to get inflation under control, and shore up the supply chain within our business, and convince people that the construction industry is a good place to work, and that maintaining their roots and residence in Buffalo and Rochester is important. It’s a challenge.

