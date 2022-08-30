Pickup in WNY housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers

Homebuyers in Western New York are starting to breathe easier and take more time before making their decisions, now that there are more homes for sale on the market and less need for them to act quickly.

But they still can't dawdle.

And it doesn't mean they're getting a deal on houses, which are now priced much higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

Higher interest rates on mortgages, inflationary prices on food and gas, and weariness on the part of buyers have combined to slow home sales, after several years of fast-paced activity that felt more like auctions than negotiated deals. List prices on homes have risen sharply in response to past sales prices, reining in buyers' ability to bid them up.

As a result, many homes are getting far fewer offers than they would have a year ago, and they're sitting on the market for a little longer than before. There also has been a rush by some sellers – who were sitting on the fence before – to list their houses and take advantage of the strong market before it's too late.

"Sellers are also very aware of what’s happening," said said Jon Carvallo, an agent with Keller Williams WNY. "With everybody’s fear about the economy, folks who are thinking about selling are selling, because they’re trying to capitalize while the going is good."

Rising inventory

That's led to an increase in the number of homes for sale locally, which has risen more than 70% to 1,850 homes in July from a record low in February of just over 1,000 homes on the market, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. That's the highest it has been since September 2020, when barely over 2,000 homes were for sale.

"We are seeing a shift in the market but it is a welcomed shift," said Joel HusVar, owner of HusVar Real Estate and current president of BNAR. "Our inventory is starting to get back to some type of normal."

Of course, that's still half or less of what it was seven years ago, when the inventory hovered between 4,000 and 6,000 houses. And it's still only enough to handle two months of sales at the current pace, according to BNAR statistics.

So far the rise in listings has not been enough to cause the kind of oversupply that would depress home prices and turn the tables in favor of buyers. But it has been enough to ease some of the bidding wars that were common last year and start to give buyers a few more choices.

But that's also not the case in every area. Jerry Thompson, broker-owner of Century 21 Gold Standard in East Aurora, said there are only two homes listed in that village.

"I still have a desk of files of people who want to buy a house there," he said.

"So we have a long way to go before we have a glut of supply," Thompson said. "We're still very short."

Nevertheless, any increase in inventory and slowdown in sales is a big change from the beginning of the year, and it means buyers have more options to look at.

"It's definitely not a flood, but it is making a difference," said Jenna Casillo, an agent at Metro Roberts Realty. "Buyers are getting more relief, because things are not as competitive, so they have a better chance of getting into a property."

It also mirrors the trend nationally, according to data from national brokerage firm Redfin, which reported just over 1 million homes for sale across the country in June, compared to 617,468 in January. The last time the national market exceeded 1 million homes was in November 2020.

"I think the current real estate market is self-adjusting in the most natural way to tame the frantic pace we were involved in," said Janice Mroz, an agent with Hunt Real Estate Corp.

More selective

While not a huge surge in homes for sale, the increase in inventory and slower pace has eased the pressure on buyers, who can now take more time to look at a home and make better decisions compared to when they felt rushed.

"There’s a little more to choose from for buyers. They can be a little more fussy," said Neil Gerrity, general manager at Metro Roberts Realty. "It’s not like they’re piling up, but there’s for sure a bigger supply now than there was six months ago."

"Buyers are being more selective, especially with the interest rates now," Carvallo said.

They are also more likely to be able to get a home in the first place, simply because they have less competition to bid against. Instead of sometimes going up against 20, 30 or 40 offers, homes in many cases are now just getting a handful.

That still requires beating out others, but for buyers who are tired of repeatedly losing out to a horde of higher bids, it's a welcome change.

"A lot of people have missed the boat. The 40 offers are gone," said Gerrity. "With some buyers getting out of the market, there’s not 10 buyers for every house like there was before. So less buyers means more inventory."

In some cases, a house may even get only one offer – although that's all that a seller needs. But it means buyers are more likely to be able to get what they want, not just what's left over. "Buyers are able to find their dream home instead of settling for whatever they can get their hands on," HusVar said.

That's especially true for buyers who want a home inspection, or need contingencies in a contract, or who are using mortgages from government agencies like the Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs or the State of New York Mortgage Agency – where the process and requirements are often more stringent than with a traditional bank mortgage, and certainly more difficult than a cash deal.

In recent years, those buyers have found it difficult to win bidding wars against cash-rich or more credit-worthy rivals whose offers are much simpler and quicker for sellers. Now, though, they are back in the game.

"It’s helping the buyer that was not competitive six to nine months ago," Gerrity said.

Not less expensive

But that doesn't mean prices are dropping. "I’m still seeing a market that’s tough to buy a house in," Thompson said. "It's still a seller's market."

On the one hand, if a house is still priced based on last year's levels, it will still get a flood of attention. Thompson cited two sales in Amherst last week that netted 11 offers on a condo and 32 offers on a single-family home. The condo was priced at $125,700, and received six offers above $150,000, while the house was listed for $259,000, and went for more than $300,000.

"I don't believe there are less buyers in the market," Thompson said. "When that good house hits, there’s still a frenzy."

Alternatively, the asking price may have gone up significantly, as both sellers and agents have adjusted their expectations in response to the surging sales and values. So if a home was priced at $250,000 a year ago, but sold for $350,000 after a flurry of offers, now the same kind of home might be listed much closer to $350,000.

The only caveat, as usual, is that agents and sellers now have to be careful not to price too high, or the home won't sell as fast or at all.

"Agents are overpricing listings, and they’re not getting foot traffic and they’re not getting offers," Carvallo said. "If you have a good property that is priced right and in move-in condition, it’s going to sell. It may not sell with 20 offers like it did last summer, but it’s going to sell."