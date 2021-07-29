Physical or virtual: Two technology firms, two different visions

The firm – which didn't have a work-from-home policy before – has been located in rented space on Commerce Drive and previously on Ridge Lea Road in Amherst, but went fully remote with everyone else in March 2020. One of its employees had just started two days earlier.

"We were able to keep functioning without missing a beat, but I haven't seen most of my team since then," Colombo said. "We’re missing the collaboration piece, the ability to grab quick teams together. It’s not the same on Zoom calls, not being able to listen to them and talk to them about situations."

So, since 360PSG's five-year lease was ending, he and his partner decided to buy their own building, rather than continue leasing, or risk the team collaboration by staying virtual.

That's when Villafranca's building came on the market, because his firm had decided to go the other direction. And the unfinished industrial look, complete with overhead garage doors that could open up, fit 360PSG's needs. The former warehouse – which is close to both the I-290 and I-190 – was renovated in 2019 into a creative office space.

"The outside didn't look like anything, but it was just our style," Colombo said. "Turns out, it was a software company that decided they were going to go fully remote and decided they didn't need physical space anymore."