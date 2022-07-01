Pharmacy services provider closing Cheektowaga location, consolidating it with Rochester-area site

A national provider of community- and home-based pharmacy services is closing its Cheektowaga location, a move that will affect 36 employees.

PharMerica Corp., which notified the state Labor Department of the impending closure, said in a statement that it is consolidating its operations at 2355 Union Road, Suite 200, with its location about an hour away in West Henrietta, Monroe County.

The consolidation will occur Sept. 30, at which point employees will start to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state.

"We will be working with the 36 employees at our Cheektowaga location to offer alternate positions for them within the organization," PharMerica said.

The Cheektowaga location is a long-term care pharmacy, which provides prescription fulfillment for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in the region. The company's website indicates it operates more than 180 long-term care, home infusion and specialty pharmacies across all 50 states.

PharMerica's statement did not provide a reason for the consolidation, and the notice on the state's website simply lists the reason as "economic." The company occupied 9,000 square feet in the medical office building in Cheektowaga.

After the closure, the company will still have an Onco360 location in downtown Buffalo, which "will continue operations as normal," PharMerica said. That Onco360 site is a specialty pharmacy that supports the medication needs of oncology patients.

As a company, PharMerica has went through a series of corporate changes over the last five years.

In late 2017, the then-publicly held PharMerica was acquired for $1.4 billion and taken private by a newly formed company controlled by massive private equity firm KKR with Walgreens Boots Alliance as a minority investor. Such a deal represented a good business opportunity: PharMerica was able to continue to supply drugs to long-term care facilities while getting bulk discount prices through Walgreens, BuzzFeed News reported in a story this year about KKR.

Then in March 2019, KKR acquired BrightSpring Health Services, a home and community-based health service provider, for $1.3 billion. It then merged BrightSpring with PharMerica, creating a company with combined revenue of about $4.5 billion.

A first-quarter letter posted online from BrightSpring President and CEO Jon Rousseau indicates that pharmacy services "account for over half of the company today." BrightSpring is headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

