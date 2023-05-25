An attempt to oust the Starbucks Workers United union from representing employees at the cafe's Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street store has been dismissed by the National Labor Relations Board.

A worker at the store filed a decertification petition last month – something that can be done if support for a union wanes. In order to decertify a union, workers must collect signatures from at least 30% of workers in a unit, according to the National Labor Relations Board. The outcome is decided by a majority of votes.

But the petition was dismissed Thursday because the store has not yet remedied unfair labor practices as ordered by an administrative law judge in March. Specifically, the store has not reinstated several organizing workers who were found to have been unlawfully fired from that location.