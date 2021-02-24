 Skip to main content
Peter Cammarata, head of Buffalo Urban Development Corp., to retire
Peter Cammarata, the longtime president of the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., will retire on April 2 after more than 14 years leading the agency and over 25 years in Buffalo economic development efforts.

Cammarata, who has led BUDC since 2006, will stay on for one or two days a week through year-end to help with the transition. His departure follows the retirement last year of his deputy, Executive Vice President David Stebbins, creating a potential leadership vacuum in an agency that oversees the Northland Corridor, Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park and the conversion of LaSalle Park into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, who chairs the BUDC board, said officials are working on a succession plan.

“I want to thank you for the extraordinary work that you have done for this agency, for the city of Buffalo,” Brown told Cammarata after the announcement Tuesday .

Under his tenure, BUDC oversaw the brownfield reclamation and redevelopment effort that created Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park at the Union Ship Canal in South Buffalo, as well as the acquisition and preparation of the RiverBend property that is now home to the Tesla gigafactory.

More recently, BUDC is leading the redevelopment of the Northland Corridor into a light industrial economic development hub.

Prior to BUDC, Cammarata served as director of urban development for the Erie County Industrial Development Agency from February 2003 to 2006.

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

