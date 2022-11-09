 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Perry's Ice Cream is spending $18 million to expand in Akron

  • Updated
Made in Buffalo Niagara: Perry's Ice Cream

The ice cream travels on a conveyor to the packaging center.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Perry’s Ice Cream Co. is expanding its Akron factory so it can make more frozen Greek yogurt novelties.

The $18 million expansion will include a 20,000-square-foot addition to its factory, with the expectation that the project will lead to the creation of 15 jobs at a factory that currently has 370 workers.

The expansion will allow Perry’s to make Greek yogurt novelties for its name-brand product line, as well as its private label customers. The new line also will be able to make conventional ice cream-based products, as well as sorbet, yogurt, nondairy varieties and other products.

“Western New York is an ideal place for us to operate our growing business, service our customer base and expand our offerings,” said Robert Denning, Perry’s president and chief executive officer.

Empire State Development said it will provide Perry’s with tax credits worth up to $365,000 through the Excelsior Jobs Program if it meets its job targets.

Perry’s said it expects the expansion to be operational by late summer of 2023.

Perry’s also has close ties to Western New York dairy farmers, who provide nearly all of the milk used it its production.

