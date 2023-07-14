The long-awaited redevelopment of the Commodore Perry Homes is finally poised to begin.

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority and developer Pennrose of suburban Philadelphia are seeking city Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals approval next week for the $200 million redevelopment of the Perry public-housing project into a mixed-use and mixed-income development that includes commercial, residential and community uses.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

According to the development team's application to the city, it's designed "as a bridge between Canalside, Larkinville and the Buffalo River waterfront," while "bringing life back to acres of the Perry Homes community."

"For years, Perry Street was forgotten and has become an eyesore to Downtown Buffalo," LaBella Associates Senior Civil Engineer Dan Brocht wrote in a letter to the board, noting that brick buildings are "boarded up to keep people and animals out" of 24 vacant structures. "It has been a neighborhood safety concern and subject to vandalism. The community has been encouraging demolition of these blighted buildings for years."

Currently 35 buildings with 284 units, on an 18.8-acre site east of downtown, the project will feature 405 residential units in 27 buildings, with 8,000 square feet of commercial space. Located at 339 Perry St. and 448 South Park Ave., among eight city blocks, the project will begin with demolition of the old structures, and is expected to take three years to complete.

The family-oriented development will total 566,162 square feet of housing and community amenities, with 108 one-bedroom, 110 two-bedroom, 136 three-bedroom, 37 four-bedroom and 14 five-bedroom units. The residences will be aimed at households earning 80% of the area median income and below, for households of all ages and family sizes, with no units specifically designated for senior or supportive housing.

BMHA will provide Section 8 vouchers for 284 of the units, which will be rented under the agency's waitlist, while the rest will be for households earning up to 50% to 60% of the AMI, which will be leased through a housing lottery.

The project will include 24 two- or three-story townhouses and stacked residential walk-up buildings, totaling 182,992 square feet, along with three five-story buildings along South Park Avenue and Louisiana Street, with 112 one- and two-bedroom units totaling 272,816 square feet. Each mid-rise will consist of a one-story podium with four stories of wood-frame structure above, with a central lobby.

The smaller buildings will have individual entrances, porches and rear parking. The larger buildings will include a first-floor community-service facility, commercial and amenity space.

Two of the mid-rise buildings along South Park will also have three commercial spaces for neighborhood retailers, ranging in size from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet.

The site will also include 276 surface parking spots throughout for tenants, as well as some spaces for commercial units and the management office. There will also be outdoor open space to complement the housing and commercial or community uses, with pocket parks, plazas, wide sidewalks, gardens, playgrounds and exterior seating, according to the application. Townhouses will also have shared backyards, patios and alleyway parking.

"With the goal of knitting the Perry neighborhood back into the adjacent areas, the Development Team will prioritize enhancing the pedestrian experience and creating a variety of building types and architectural styles," Brocht wrote. "The intention is for the buildings to appear as though they were built over time."