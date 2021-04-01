 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People Inc. takes over management of six VIA affordable housing buildings
0 comments

People Inc. takes over management of six VIA affordable housing buildings

Support this work for $1 a month
Rhonda Frederick at Linwood-Lafayette Senior Apartments ribbon-cutting

People Inc. CEO Rhonda Frederick.

 Jonathan D. Epstein/Buffalo News

People Inc. has acquired management of a group of six affordable housing complexes with a total of 24 apartments in Erie and Niagara counties from Visually Impaired Advancement.

The Olmsted Apartments – as the collection of buildings are known – are now part of People Inc.'s Affordable Apartments services, but they are still owned by VIA, which has been working with People Inc. for several years. The buildings are at least 30 years old in their current form, and the nonprofits are now working together on "possibilities for the future," according to People Inc. spokeswoman Nicole Forgione.

The portfolio includes 20 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments, with preference for those with physical disabilities or visual impairments.

It includes the Austin Manor Apartments at 395 Tonawanda St., the Bawny Excelsior/HUD Apartments at 130 Central Ave., and the Gratwick Manor Apartments at 840 Tonawanda St., all in Buffalo; the Haskell Stovroff Apartments at 30 Alpine Place in Cheektowaga; the Elizabeth Harvey Apartments at 525 Oliver St. in North Tonawanda; and the Nelson Hopkins Apartments at 5562 Davison Road in Lockport.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VW admits 'Voltswagen' rebrand was just a stunt

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Collaborative awards $4.5 million to groups on front lines of Covid-19 pandemic
Local News

Collaborative awards $4.5 million to groups on front lines of Covid-19 pandemic

  • Updated

Seventy-four local organizations on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic will share $4.5 million in grant funding, according to the WNY Covid-19 Community Response Fund. The fund – a collaboration of philanthropic organizations in the region – announced the grants. It is coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York,

There is help for those with macular degeneration
Health

There is help for those with macular degeneration

  • Updated

By Judith Whitehead Special to The News Age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, is the leading cause of blindness among older Americans but treatments have advanced considerably over the more recent years for improving and salvaging vision. AMD is a disease that affects the central vision and can cause legal blindness in some people. There are two types of AMD:

Tamara B. Owen honored
Business Local

Tamara B. Owen honored

  • Updated

Tamara B. Owen, president and CEO of Olmsted Center for Sight, was honored for her service and commitment to the Western New York community at their Annual University at Buffalo School of Management Alumni Association Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News