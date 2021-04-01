People Inc. takes over management of six VIA affordable housing buildings

People Inc. has acquired management of a group of six affordable housing complexes with a total of 24 apartments in Erie and Niagara counties from Visually Impaired Advancement.
The Olmsted Apartments – as the collection of buildings are known – are now part of People Inc.'s Affordable Apartments services, but they are still owned by VIA, which has been working with People Inc. for several years. The buildings are at least 30 years old in their current form, and the nonprofits are now working together on "possibilities for the future," according to People Inc. spokeswoman Nicole Forgione.
The portfolio includes 20 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments, with preference for those with physical disabilities or visual impairments.
It includes the Austin Manor Apartments at 395 Tonawanda St., the Bawny Excelsior/HUD Apartments at 130 Central Ave., and the Gratwick Manor Apartments at 840 Tonawanda St., all in Buffalo; the Haskell Stovroff Apartments at 30 Alpine Place in Cheektowaga; the Elizabeth Harvey Apartments at 525 Oliver St. in North Tonawanda; and the Nelson Hopkins Apartments at 5562 Davison Road in Lockport.