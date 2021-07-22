 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People Inc. ready to start next project at Elmwood Crossing
0 comments
top story

People Inc. ready to start next project at Elmwood Crossing

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Elmwood Crossing

The site of the Elmwood Crossing development which includes the former Children's Hospital campus, the Gallagher parking ramp and a wide swath of paved area on Utica Street in the Elmwood Village, Monday, July 19, 2021.

 News Staff Photographer

The next phase of work at Elmwood Crossing is poised to begin in just over a month, with a little-noticed conversion project would bring low-income seniors to live in a former hospital buildings.

People Inc., the region's largest social services nonprofit agency, plans to transform the former Maternity Building at the old Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo into a senior housing facility.

The vacant 49,410-square-foot building is part of the main hospital complex that developers Nick Sinatra and William Paladino acquired from Kaleida Health after the hospital moved to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

People Inc. affordable housing-MH Building-140 Hodge

A rendering of People Inc.'s proposed Folwell Apartments affordable housing complex at Elmwood Crossing, in the former MH Maternity Building at the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus.

Plans by Silvestri Architects for the Folwell Apartments call for 44 affordable rental apartments, all targeted for seniors 55 and older, with incomes below 60% of the area median. That will include 40 one-bedroom and four-two-bedroom units. Five of the apartments will be aimed at households earning less than 30% of the area median, while 30 will be reserved for those earning less than 50% of the income target.

Seven of the apartments will be reserved for elderly, frail and homeless seniors, with supportive services available "if people need help with shopping or getting the types of services qualified for," said Jocelyn Bos, vice president of housing development at Amherst-based People Inc. Five units will be accessible for those with mobility impairments, while two will be structured for those with sensory impairments.

The project does not require approvals by the Buffalo Planning Board or Preservation Board, as the building is not being modified, and the work is all internal, Bos said. The concept also was covered as part of the "planned unit development" review that the entire site went through in 2019.  

The project is being overseen by the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service as a historic reuse, with limits on what can be done, aside from cleaning the facade, filling in windows to match the exterior and some modification of windows to meet current code for allowing sunlight into apartments.

Elmwood Crossing

The Elmwood Crossing development at Elmwood and Bryant, Thursday, July 8, 2021. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The $14.76 million project will be funded with $5 million in senior housing program dollars through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, along with $500,000 in city HOME funds provided through the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency to support 10 one-bedroom units. Under BURA rules, the project must remain affordable for 30 years.

People Inc. will also receive $4.9 million in low-income housing tax credits, plus $3.77 million in federal and state historic tax credits. The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is providing $400,000 through its affordable housing program. Five Star Bank is providing a $9.7 million short-term construction loan, and also purchased the tax credits.

The nonprofit expects to receive a 15-year payment in lieu of tax plan for city and county property taxes, with annual payments starting at $9,609 and growing to $14,534 by the final year.

Officials are hoping to close on the financing at the end of August, allowing contractor CSS Construction to begin the renovation work. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

Elmwood Crossing

A former parking lot outside a former pharmacy building on West Utica Street on the site of the Elmwood Crossing development, Monday, July 19, 2021.

The People Inc. venture is the most recent addition to Elmwood Crossing, which has been proceeding at a slow and deliberate pace since Sinatra & Co. Real Estate and Paladino's Ellicott Development Co. announced their plans.

The $150 million multiyear project envisions converting the hospital campus into a mixed-use community, while retaining as much of the historic buildings as possible. Plans for the 8-acre site call for 220 apartments, 27 condominiums, 20 for-sale town houses, a 75-room boutique hotel, a day care, an urban grocery, boutique shops and offices – spread over locations on three streets.

To date, the developers have mostly completed a five-story mixed-use building at 451 Elmwood Ave., at the corner of Bryant Street. The $16 million project – which was delayed by the pandemic – features a 65,000-square-foot building with four retail spaces, offices on the second floor and apartments on the top three levels. Five Star Bank has opened a first-floor branch in the building.

The development team also converted the former Hodge Pediatrics building at 125 Hodge into an operating EduKids day care, after more than doubling the size of the 4,000-square-foot building. They also received city approval for the town homes, prior to the pandemic. And they acquired the Gallagher Ramp parking facility.

But the main hospital complex on Bryant has been untouched until now.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sinatra, Ellicott shutting down Elmwood Crossing construction within days
Local News

Sinatra, Ellicott shutting down Elmwood Crossing construction within days

  • Updated

Construction work on the first phase of the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment project is expected to stop within days, in keeping with the governor’s executive order, after crews finish making the site safe and secure, a spokeswoman for the developers said. “There were structural items that needed to be squared away,” said Amy Nagy, director of development for Sinatra &

Preservation Board backs landmarking of West Utica home
Local News

Preservation Board backs landmarking of West Utica home

  • Updated

In a blow to developers Nick Sinatra and William Paladino, the Buffalo Preservation Board on Tuesday voted unanimously in support of landmarking a century-old house on West Utica Street that had been slated for demolition as part of the developers’ Elmwood Crossing project. Following a 40-minute public hearing at which board members heard from preservationist Tim Tielman and six

Five Star Bank gets OK to open Seneca Street, Elmwood Crossing branches
Local News

Five Star Bank gets OK to open Seneca Street, Elmwood Crossing branches

  • Updated

Five Star Bank has received state and federal regulatory approval to open two more branches in the city and follow through on plans it unveiled last month. The banking subsidiary of Warsaw-based Financial Institutions will open branches at 2222 Seneca St. in South Buffalo, near Cazenovia Park, and at 451 Elmwood Ave., in the first building under construction as

Planning Board OKs West Utica townhomes; neighbors fight to save historic home
Local News

Planning Board OKs West Utica townhomes; neighbors fight to save historic home

  • Updated

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday gave the green light to the Elmwood Crossing proposal to put up 20 for-sale townhomes on West Utica Street – despite vociferous last-ditch appeals by neighbors and preservationists to delay action because they say a house on the property merits historic protection. But while Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Co.

Elmwood Crossing day care approved after redesign, but townhomes are tabled
Local News

Elmwood Crossing day care approved after redesign, but townhomes are tabled

  • Updated

Back to the drawing board – again – for Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Co. For the second straight month, the duo behind the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment in Buffalo brought one of the smaller components of the overall project to the city Planning Board, only to run headlong into neighborhood opposition over a design that critics

+2
Planning Board to review proposed West Utica Street townhouses
Local News

Planning Board to review proposed West Utica Street townhouses

  • Updated

As Sinatra & Co. Real Estate and Ellicott Development Co. await a Planning Board ruling on their proposed new day care project on Hodge Avenue, the duo behind the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment in Buffalo are moving forward with a townhouse project one block over. The firms led by Nick Sinatra and William Paladino are proposing to construct 20 new

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News