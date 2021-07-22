People Inc. ready to start next project at Elmwood Crossing

The next phase of work at Elmwood Crossing is poised to begin in just over a month, with a little-noticed conversion project would bring low-income seniors to live in a former hospital buildings.

People Inc., the region's largest social services nonprofit agency, plans to transform the former Maternity Building at the old Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo into a senior housing facility.

The vacant 49,410-square-foot building is part of the main hospital complex that developers Nick Sinatra and William Paladino acquired from Kaleida Health after the hospital moved to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Plans by Silvestri Architects for the Folwell Apartments call for 44 affordable rental apartments, all targeted for seniors 55 and older, with incomes below 60% of the area median. That will include 40 one-bedroom and four-two-bedroom units. Five of the apartments will be aimed at households earning less than 30% of the area median, while 30 will be reserved for those earning less than 50% of the income target.