People Inc. opens Oakwood Senior Apartments in Blasdell

People Inc. has opened its newest senior apartment complex in Blasdell, introducing 33 new affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments for those aged 55 and older.

The new Oakwood Senior Apartments are located in the two-story former Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish School at 15 Oakwood Ave., which closed in 2004.

All tenants must qualify by their income, and Section 8 vouchers are also accepted. Seven of the units are furnished and set aside for those who are also frail, elderly or homeless.

The $8.8 million renovation project is the 21st senior living site for People Inc. It is not related to Oakwood Senior Living, a former Tonawanda adult-care facility that the state ordered to close in 2019 after multiple citations.

For more information or to get an application, call 716-880-3890, email housing@people-inc.org, or go online to people-inc.org/oakwoodapts.

