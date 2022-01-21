People Inc. opens Oakwood Senior Apartments in Blasdell

People Inc. has opened its newest senior apartment complex in Blasdell, introducing 33 new affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments for those aged 55 and older.
The new Oakwood Senior Apartments are located in the two-story former Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish School at 15 Oakwood Ave., which closed in 2004.
All tenants must qualify by their income, and Section 8 vouchers are also accepted. Seven of the units are furnished and set aside for those who are also frail, elderly or homeless.
The $8.8 million renovation project is the 21st senior living site for People Inc. It is not related to Oakwood Senior Living, a former Tonawanda adult-care facility that the state ordered to close in 2019 after multiple citations.
For more information or to get an application, call 716-880-3890, email housing@people-inc.org, or go online to people-inc.org/oakwoodapts.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.