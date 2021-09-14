People Inc. opens new health center at 800 Hertel

An expanded new medical facility – including a primary care clinic and multiple specialists – is now open in North Buffalo.
People Inc. unveiled its new Health Services Building at 800 Hertel Ave., at Elmwood Avenue, offering a range of medical services for all ages and needs through its own staff and partnerships with other agencies.
The $10 million facility, with 32,000 square feet of space, includes expanded patient services and more patient parking than the former 13,000-square-foot Elmwood Health Center at 2128 Elmwood that it replaces, just a few blocks away.
The goal is to allow a team of doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical support staff and social workers to work together under one roof in coordinating care for patients. People Inc., which had just 500 patients when it opened its Elmwood center in 1994, has more than 5,000 now, and the new facility can handle more than 7,000.
In particular, People Inc. teamed up with Evergreen Health, which will now take over the primary care clinic in the building, including adult and pediatric medicine, gynecology, podiatry and neurology services. Evergreen will move to the new location on Oct. 1 and begin taking the former People Inc. patients as of Oct. 4, with no interruption in care because the former Elmwood Health Center primary care staff will join Evergreen.
Additionally, People Inc.'s Rehabilitative Health Services and Counseling Services, durable medical equipment provider People First Mobility and ECMC Dental are also part of the enhanced services, with dental care starting later this year. Evergreen will also offer pharmacy services at a later date.
People Inc., which owns the building, will continue operating its Early Intervention, People Certified Home Health, Consumer-Directed Personal Assistance Program and telemedicine services.
The project was funded by the state Health Department, congressional and state Senate dollars, KeyBank and 11 local foundations.