People Inc. opens new health center at 800 Hertel

An expanded new medical facility – including a primary care clinic and multiple specialists – is now open in North Buffalo.

People Inc. unveiled its new Health Services Building at 800 Hertel Ave., at Elmwood Avenue, offering a range of medical services for all ages and needs through its own staff and partnerships with other agencies.

The $10 million facility, with 32,000 square feet of space, includes expanded patient services and more patient parking than the former 13,000-square-foot Elmwood Health Center at 2128 Elmwood that it replaces, just a few blocks away.

The goal is to allow a team of doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical support staff and social workers to work together under one roof in coordinating care for patients. People Inc., which had just 500 patients when it opened its Elmwood center in 1994, has more than 5,000 now, and the new facility can handle more than 7,000.