People Inc. names Anne McCaffrey as new CEO

People Inc. has named longtime health care executive and former Lockport mayor Anne McCaffrey as its new CEO, putting a veteran community leader in charge of the region's largest nonprofit human services agency.

McCaffrey, currently the president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Health System and Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, will succeed longtime People Inc. CEO Rhonda Frederick, who is retiring after 43 years at the agency, including the last nine at the helm. McCaffrey will take over as CEO on March 20.

“The Board is extremely confident that Anne is the right person to take this amazing organization forward into its next chapter,” said JoAnne Hudecki, board chair at People Inc. “She has made an impact on the community in every role she has taken on, and we know this will be no different.”

McCaffrey was selected following a national search that began after Frederick announced her retirement plans last August.

She has led Eastern Niagara since August 2018, steering it through a restructuring and failed affiliation with Kaleida Health before negotiating a new deal with Catholic Health that will result in construction of a $65 million hospital on Transit Road and closure of the current East Avenue facility. The new hospital will be significantly smaller but ensures that hospital services will be maintained in that area of the region.

Previously, she was mayor of the City of Lockport from 2014 to 2018, after being elected to the City Council in 2011 and briefly serving as Council president. Before entering city government, she spent 19 years in various roles at Lake Shore Behavioral Health, one of the predecessors to BestSelf Behavioral Health. She is a graduate of Nazareth College and University of Rochester.

“This role combines all of my previous positions and passions, with a mission I am honored to support,” McCaffrey said.

People Inc. provides programs and support to more than 12,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families and older adults, serving the Western New York and Rochester areas, with over 4,000 employees. Besides its core mission, the agency has also become active in building affordable housing.

Frederick started at People Inc. in 1980 in an entry-level direct support position in a group home and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming chief operating officer in 2002 and then CEO in 2014, after the retirement of James M. Boles. She will stay on for several weeks to assist with the transition.

“Rhonda leaves big shoes to fill, but Anne has the right mix of experience in health care, leadership, nonprofit and relationship-building we think is necessary,” said Hudecki. “Most importantly, we set out to find the absolute right person to lead the organization in supporting the thousands of people who truly need us. I am certain we have found that person.”