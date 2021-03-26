People Inc., Mt. Olive church plan senior housing

The region's largest nonprofit social-services agency and one of its most prominent East Side churches are teaming up for an affordable senior housing project that will create 65 new apartments adjacent to the church.

People Inc. and the Mt. Olive Baptist Church want to construct a three-story complex for lower-income seniors that will eventually be owned and run by the church's nonprofit development arm. It will be open to anyone aged 55 and up who qualifies by income, and is not limited to church members.

The project – called Mt. Olive Senior Manor – would represent the latest example of community development by Mt. Olive and other Black churches in the city. And, if completed, it would fulfill a dream that the church's longtime pastor, the Rev. William Gillison, has had for decades.

"Once this is up and operating, it’s not only going to change the area that we’re operating in, but I think it’s going to have a tremendous impact beyond," Gillison said. "We’ve got to do a better job taking care of the generations that come before us, and that’s not just the church but society. Mt. Olive Senior Manor is only a part of our effort to try to do something."

But first the partners have to line up city approvals and financing, which is expected to start this month.