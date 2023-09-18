It was nearly 30 years ago that the Rev. Dr. William Gillison Jr., the longtime former pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, first envisioned a safe and affordable housing community for seniors on Buffalo's East Side, next to his new church.

Through three decades of hopes, struggle and lobbying, he never gave up, convinced that his church and especially his faith would eventually make it a reality.

Now, a year after he died, his dream is finally coming to fruition, as construction began in July on Mt. Olive Senior Manor.

And on Monday, his son and successor as Mt. Olive's pastor, Dwayne R. Gillison Sr., joined with co-developer People Inc., politicians, and about 80 others to formally mark the long-awaited celebratory groundbreaking of the 65-unit complex – even though the hole was dug and the concrete foundation walls are already rising.

“It has been 28 years since the vision of Mt. Olive Manor was given to Pastor William Gillison," his son said. "It is truly a blessing to see it come to pass."

The $27.5 million project – co-owned by the Mt. Olive Development Corp. and People Inc. – is designed to address the well-documented and growing need for both affordable and senior housing in Western New York, particularly in the city of Buffalo and its lower-income neighborhoods. The development arm of the church selected People Inc. as its partner following an extensive request-for-proposals process.

It's the ninth large-scale affordable housing project – and the fifth in Buffalo – completed by People Inc., a nonprofit social services agency that specializes in affordable housing and assistance. The agency has more than 30 affordable housing properties in all, with 1,300 units across Western New York.

"This project will provide much needed safe, affordable options on the East Side of Buffalo and other critical services to vulnerable populations, which is central to our mission of helping people live fulfilling, productive lives, while maintaining their independence," said People Inc.'s new president and CEO, Anne McCaffrey, who took the helm of the organization in March from former CEO Rhonda Frederick.

" "This project is one that truly stands out for its mission and impact," she said.

She called the new complex "not just a building, but a vibrant community coming to life, a haven for people who want a warm and inviting place to call home, and a sanctuary of Mt. Olive church right next door."

"We know this will be life-changing housing for many of the tenants, and a game-changer for the neighborhood."

And she delivered a message to the Mt. Olive congregation and surrounding community, which was skeptical of the plans earlier in the process. "We are committed to the community, and dedicated to bringing this needed housing to fruition," she said. "We assure you that we will maintain our commitment to the well-being of the community and will be good neighbors by maintaining the property and fulfilling our obligations as developers and partners with you."

Located on a vacant former brownfield site at 701 E. Delavan Ave., on the south end of the church's sprawling property, the three-story Mt. Olive Senior Manor will consist of a 67,908-square-foot U-shaped building – actually two rectangular buildings with a connector in between at one end, with an interior courtyard. It will be situated on the church's former parking lot, technically at 703 E. Delavan.

The complex will feature 61 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom affordable senior apartments for people aged 55 and older. Units will include grab bars, low-reach shelving and cabinets, lever-style door handles, lighting under the cabinets and "zero transition showers," in order to support aging in place.

The units will be targeted at households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, with some specifically for those earning less than 50%. Rents will range from $540 to $640 per month for one-bedroom units, and from $630 to $755 or two-bedroom apartments.

About 20 units will be specifically reserved for frail and elderly adults with "housing instability" or at risk of homelessness, to help them live independently. Eight units will be set aside for people with mobility disabilities, while four will be allocated for people with vision or hearing challenges. An array of services will be provided by People Inc., funded by Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the state Health Department.

"It’s really important to us to be good community neighbors and to be invested in our community, and this is a great project to do that," McCaffrey added. "It really supports our mission of providing really important services to the community that needs us. We’ve got the depth of lots of residential development. We’ve got the expertise to get it to the finish line, so we’re really thrilled."

Designed by Silvestri Architects, the building will also include an onsite management office, a large community room and kitchen, a multipurpose room, a lounge area, laundry facilities, bicycle storage, other indoor storage space, off-street parking and a courtyard with a covered patio. The project also includes electric-vehicle charging stations, Energy Star-rated appliances and lighting, low-flow plumbing, and high-efficiency mechanical equipment.

The project is funded with $13 million in federal and state low-income housing tax credits, $3.6 million in state brownfield tax credits, a $3.6 million subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, $4 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and $2.9 million in HOME funds through the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency.

M&T Bank Corp. and Red Stone Equity Partners are also providing support. Construction by Creative Structures Services' CSS Construction is expected to take about 24 months, with completion in fall 2025.

The project actually received city Planning Board approval two years ago, but was initially denied funding by the state because it was considered too expensive. So People Inc. and its architects went back to the drawing board to "value-engineer" the project and reduce expenses, primarily be eliminating exterior patios and balconies, and reducing the amount of brick in the facade. "These projects are many years in the making," McCaffrey said.

Indeed, Mt. Olive purchased its current 3.5-acre site in 1988, a block from its former location. At the time, except for remnants of an old foundation, it was an empty field, overgrown with weeds and used by local residents to discard trash. After consecrating the site a year later, the church formed a building committee, hired an architect from St. Louis, and started construction. It also formed the Mt. Olive Development Corp., a separate nonprofit.

The development arm was focused on the community, as well as education and children's programs, and began buying up unused and unwanted properties in the neighborhood. That included a large commercial building across the street that became available when a carpet business moved out - and which the church now uses for offices and to store vans and equipment.

In 1992, the church's development corporation bought another 1.5 acres of adjacent flat land, and the architect designing the new church came up with an additional proposal and models for two senior housing buildings. Those models still sit on the second floor of the church.

"It’s so personal," the younger Gillison said. "The pastor’s been gone for a year now, and I thought I was able to just talk about those moments and the vision he had. It’s so important, so we’ll make sure that it’s carried out. My dad would be pleased that we carry out the vision that God has given him."

The new project also follows a previous redevelopment that the church undertook at 919 East Delavan, at Cambridge Avenue. Now called the Trinity Apartments and located two blocks from the church, the building was converted into eight apartments in 2020.

"This vision that was given to us by Pastor William Gillison was a long-time coming," said Robert Mootry, chair of the development corporation board. "This project started off with a bumpy road, but we had to sit back and really explain to the block club that we wanted it to be a benefit to this particular neighborhood."