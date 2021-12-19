Pegulas sell waterfront condo to fintech startup co-founder for $1.15M

When you already own a 57-acre estate in the woods of Aurora, there's really no need to keep that waterfront condo in downtown Buffalo.
Terry and Kim Pegula, the billionaire owners of a sports and entertainment empire that includes the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, sold their condo townhome in the Waterfront Village for $1.15 million, more than three years after purchasing an 11,159-square-foot mansion and sprawling property in the Southtowns.
Terry and Kim Pegula have purchased a home in Western New York, and it’s a big one. The owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, through their East Property Management, bought the 57-acre Aurora estate of Richard E. Garman, the former owner of Buffalo Crushed Stone. The purchase price paid to Garman’s estate was $2.5 million. According to
Acting through their East Property Management LLC, the couple sold the ninth floor unit at the Pasquale tower – with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,622 square feet of space – to Giulio Aaron Santarosa, according to documents filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office. The deal closed last month.
Santarosa is the co-founder and president of Verivend, a 43North finalist that won $500,000 in this year's competition, after also raising $2.5 million from local executives. The Buffalo-based fintech company is a business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace that provides what it calls the fastest and most secure way for companies to get paid by customers and to pay their vendors.
Santarosa is also president of The Santarosa Group, which owns a portfolio of companies with 160 employees and $40 million in annual revenues, including Buffalo Fuel, SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and JAGG Electrical and Control.
According to a real estate listing by Hunt Real Estate Corp. agent Robert Blake, who originally listed it at $1.4 million, the condo features a "chef-inspired kitchen" with custom cabinets, imported granite counters, top-of-the-line appliances, an open floor plan with an "expansive living and dining room," and floor-to-ceiling windows offering natural light and "unsurpassed views of Lake Erie and Buffalo's spectacular Canalside."
It also includes a "palatial" master bedroom with "custom wall panels" and "designer closets," plus a master bathroom with heated floors, quartz counters, double sinks and a steam shower. Two additional bedrooms are also large, while the guest bathroom has both granite and ceramic. And there's a foyer, attached mudroom – for removing wet or dirty clothes – with granite-topped seating, and two private balconies. Two parking spaces are included in the purchase.
The condo was built in 2009, and the Pegulas had purchased it through another entity – Second Half LLC – in September 2011 for $772,500, before transferring it to East Property Management in January 2017 for $390,540.
The couple had also bought a 2,253-square-foot townhouse condo at 100 Rivermist Drive – with two bedrooms and four bathrooms – from former Sabre Derek Roy for $550,000 in August 2012, and then transferred it to East in January 2017 for $155,120.
However, they also purchased the former Mill Road estate of the late Richard E. Garman in the Town of Aurora for $2.5 million in May 2018. Built in 1997, the wood-and-brick mansion has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a patio, an attached four-car garage and a full basement. The two-story home was built on land that Garman – former owner of Buffalo Crushed Stone – bought in 1995 for $510,000.
The Pegulas still maintain their primary home in Boca Raton, Fla., but have also previously lived in Orchard Park, Vestal, Olean and Hilton Head, S.C.