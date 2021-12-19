Pegulas sell waterfront condo to fintech startup co-founder for $1.15M

When you already own a 57-acre estate in the woods of Aurora, there's really no need to keep that waterfront condo in downtown Buffalo.

Terry and Kim Pegula, the billionaire owners of a sports and entertainment empire that includes the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, sold their condo townhome in the Waterfront Village for $1.15 million, more than three years after purchasing an 11,159-square-foot mansion and sprawling property in the Southtowns.

+3 Pegulas purchase Aurora estate for $2.5 million Terry and Kim Pegula have purchased a home in Western New York, and it’s a big one. The owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, through their East Property Management, bought the 57-acre Aurora estate of Richard E. Garman, the former owner of Buffalo Crushed Stone. The purchase price paid to Garman’s estate was $2.5 million. According to

Acting through their East Property Management LLC, the couple sold the ninth floor unit at the Pasquale tower – with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,622 square feet of space – to Giulio Aaron Santarosa, according to documents filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office. The deal closed last month.

Santarosa is the co-founder and president of Verivend, a 43North finalist that won $500,000 in this year's competition, after also raising $2.5 million from local executives. The Buffalo-based fintech company is a business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace that provides what it calls the fastest and most secure way for companies to get paid by customers and to pay their vendors.