Pegula Sports and Entertainment picks contractors to build new Buffalo Bills stadium

Bills new stadium rendering 1

A rendering of the new Buffalo Bills stadium released by the team.
A joint venture between Gilbane Building Co., a Rhode Island-based contractor, New York City-based Turner Construction and 34 Group, a Buffalo-based contractor started by former Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas and his wife has been picked to build the team's new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment picked the venture to handle construction work on the new stadium, which is being designed by architecture firm Populous and overseen by project manager Legends Project Development.

“We continue to partner with a first-class team of experts and professionals to bring our stadium to life, said Ron Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president and chief operation officer. “Gilbane-Turner has a tremendous wealth of experience in stadium construction and we look forward to partnering with them.”

Gilbane and Turner have partnered on 16 stadium projects, including both new and renovated facilities. They also have been involved in other major projects, including construction of a new spring training facility in Florida for the Toronto Blue Jays and a $750 million public health laboratory project in Albany.

“We are tremendously excited to build the new home for the Buffalo Bills,” John LaRow, Gilbane's senior vice president, said Thursday in a statement.

“This new NFL stadium will be a proud representation of the energy, passion and dedication of the Bills organization, the team, its fans, and the City of Buffalo," the statement continues. "Our joint-venture team is committed to driving opportunities for diverse and local businesses and working with our partners to deliver this transformational project for Western New York.”

Bills new stadium rendering 2

A rendering of inside the new stadium.

The Bills last week released the first two renderings of what the new stadium will look like. The $1.4 billion stadium, located on a section of parking lots next to the current facility, is scheduled to open in 2026.

“The stadium will elevate the fan experience for this incredible team, and we will create opportunities and engagement for members of our community during construction,” said Carlton E. Stewart, Turner's vice president and general manager.

Turner has an office in Buffalo and has worked on many projects across the region, including the $270 million project to build the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

The companies said they have launched a website, buffalobillsnewstadium.com, with information about the project and how vendors, suppliers, trade contractors and professional service firms can learn about opportunities for work on the new stadium. The companies also said they plan to hold information sessions in the coming weeks.

