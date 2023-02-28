Paula's Donuts needs more room for its Clarence location and it has found it on Transit Road in Amherst.
The busy and popular local donut chain will move its operations from 8560 Main St. to 8010 Transit Road this spring. That location is a former Dave's Christmas Wonderland store, across from a Walmart Supercenter and next to West Herr Chevrolet of Williamsville.
The company faced backlash in 2012 when the Clarence Industrial Development Association approved $8,000 in sales tax breaks for the store to open. The IDA defended the tax breaks, saying the new store would draw enough traffic have a positive economic impact on the area.
Paula's also has locations in the Town of Tonawanda, West Seneca and on Seneca Street in Larkinville. The chain first opened in 1996.