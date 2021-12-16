Paul Kolkmeyer plans to turn the Dun Building into apartments

Kolkmeyer is seeking Preservation Board approval for the adaptive reuse project, which he says has already received minor site plan approval from the city, as well as fire code variances from the state.

The project would represent a major change for the landmark structure, which Kolkmeyer acquired in 2013.

Built in 1893 and located at 110 Pearl St., the Dun Building was the first "high-rise" erected in Buffalo, using both masonry and steel-frame construction. It's known for its ornate architectural detailing and red trim on its facade, and for its extremely slender shape, according to a letter from architect David J. Wylier to the Preservation Board.

The building's interior has been renovated three or four times over the past 138 years, but it had been fully occupied until recently. Dun was home to an array of law firms, the Holland Land Co., the U.S. bankruptcy trustee and a labor union.

But after the union and bankruptcy trustee moved to other facilities, opening up a couple of floors, Kolkmeyer said he felt the time was right for a full conversion. He worked with the remaining tenants to relocate them, including to space in his other buildings.