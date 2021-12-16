Paul Kolkmeyer plans to turn the Dun Building into apartments

One of Buffalo's narrowest and best-known downtown office buildings will soon be transformed into 23 upscale apartments.
Paul Kolkmeyer's Priam Enterprises plans to spend more than $5 million to convert the 10-story brick building, leaving two retail spaces on the ground floor and garden level but otherwise turning the office floors into a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Plans by architect David J. Wylier call for the apartments to occupy nine floors, with 15 one-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom apartments on floors two through six, and eight two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom units on the top four floors, according to documents submitted to the Buffalo Preservation Board.
Each floor is about 3,500 square feet in size, and the units will average 850 to 1,350 square feet in size, with monthly rents averaging $1,487 and $2,362, respectively, Kolkmeyer said.
The project will have to meet state and federal standards under the State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service, so the apartments must be maintained as rental units for at least five years.
At that point, Kolkmeyer said, "we'll consider whether there's a market for condos."
The lower garden level is currently home to Satos Brew Pub and Restaurant, which opened in 2018 and would remain. Workers' compensation law firm Tiernan & Krug is also still on the first floor, and might stay if they choose, Kolkmeyer said.
Kolkmeyer is seeking Preservation Board approval for the adaptive reuse project, which he says has already received minor site plan approval from the city, as well as fire code variances from the state.
Support Local Journalism
The project would represent a major change for the landmark structure, which Kolkmeyer acquired in 2013.
Built in 1893 and located at 110 Pearl St., the Dun Building was the first "high-rise" erected in Buffalo, using both masonry and steel-frame construction. It's known for its ornate architectural detailing and red trim on its facade, and for its extremely slender shape, according to a letter from architect David J. Wylier to the Preservation Board.
The building's interior has been renovated three or four times over the past 138 years, but it had been fully occupied until recently. Dun was home to an array of law firms, the Holland Land Co., the U.S. bankruptcy trustee and a labor union.
But after the union and bankruptcy trustee moved to other facilities, opening up a couple of floors, Kolkmeyer said he felt the time was right for a full conversion. He worked with the remaining tenants to relocate them, including to space in his other buildings.
The Dun Building was built to fit on the property footprint, which narrows even further along Swan Street, and is bounded by new concrete sidewalks and the property line on three sides, with a parking lot abutting the south side, according to Preservation Board documents That provides further challenges for Priam and the project architects at Wylier & Associates in Sanborn, since there is limited space within which to work.
Kolkmeyer already had to conduct some emergency repairs this year to the exterior masonry - under an emergency restoration permit from the city, Wylier said in the letter to the city. That's because decades of freeze-thaw cycles had caused deterioration to the original main chimney at the narrow rear, and to various cornices around the perimeter that were crumbling and displaced.
Now, though, as part of the renovation, Priam plans to further clean and restore the building's exterior facade, including its weathered windows, and will eventually reinstall its top cornice feature, Wylier wrote. Crews will also repair, repoint, realign and clean the masonry walls and window sills, and will sand, clean and repair cast-iron ganged windows and accent features, before repainting them to match the original color.
A total of 24 new windows are slated to be installed on the south side, while others will be restored in their place. And the granite entry steps will also be replaced, according to the documents.
Kolkmeyer and Wylier are still working on plans for the rooftop cornice design and replacement, after initial proposals proved too costly. That element of the project will be treated separately, and will come back to the Preservation Board at a later time.
Financing will include historic tax credits for about 20% of the project cost, with the rest covered by bank loans and Kolkmeyer's investment. If approved, Kolkmeyer said he expects work to begin in the second quarter of next year, with completion after 12 to 15 months.