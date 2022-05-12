Paul Kolkmeyer plans to convert Glenny, Marin apartments into condos

The condominium market is picking up steam in downtown Buffalo, with as many as 100 apartments expected to make the switch from rental to ownership in the next few years.

Developer Paul Kolkmeyer's Priam Enterprises has filed paperwork with the state Attorney General's Office, seeking permission to convert the 36 apartments in The Glenny Building into condos. He eventually plans to follow suit with the 64 units in the adjacent Marin Building, but that won't happen for another three years.

In doing so, he said he's following through with his original plan when he converted the circa-1873 building at 251 Main St. from outdated and underused office space into a residential building more than five years ago. And he's taking advantage of the growing interest in not only living in downtown Buffalo but owning a piece of it, especially in a location convenient to both the business district and Canalside.

"I’ve been told there might be a demand for our general area, as a result of the new companies moving in, particularly across the street at Seneca One, so they can live in the community as well as work in it," Kolkmeyer said.

He acknowledged that Buffalo historically has not had a big condo market, but also cited the past success of developer Jake Schneider, who already converted his Warehouse Lofts at 210 Ellicott St. into condos.

"The only issue is potentially the economy, and what takes place with regard to interest rates over the next year or two," Kolkmeyer said. "That might be a detriment to people buying at that time, but we’ll see what happens."

The offering circular proposes to sell the units for $225 to $250 per square foot. With units ranging in size from 800 to 1,500 square feet, that's a sales range of $180,000 to $375,000.

"But we can’t do anything with any of them until the AG signs off on our offering plan," Kolkmeyer said. "We’re in a holding pattern."

The five-story Glenny, known for its unique cast-iron facade, is one of a trio of buildings at the corner of Main and Seneca streets that Kolkmeyer acquired in late 2014 from longtime owner David Sweet, as part of an $11.7 million deal. They are across Seneca Street from Seneca One tower, and across Washington Street from the Buffalo Bisons' Sahlen Field.

Besides the 44,200-square-foot Glenny – formerly called the Stanton but renamed for 19th century fine china merchant William H. Glenny – the other buildings included the Roblin Building at 241 Main and the Main-Seneca Building – later called the Marine Trust Building – at 237 Main.

Kolkmeyer undertook a $38 million redevelopment project on the three buildings, renovating the Glenny into one- and two-bedroom apartments – including four two-level loft units on the ground floor – along with first-floor commercial space.

The Marine Trust building – now The Marin – became a 16-story mixed-use building, with the Admiral Room banquet and events center occupying the grandiose former bank lobby, office space on the next five levels and 64 apartments on the top 10 floors.

