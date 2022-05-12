 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Paul Kolkmeyer plans to convert Glenny, Marin apartments into condos

  • 0
Buffalo Living Tour

The Glenny is located at 251 Main St.

 John Hickey/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The condominium market is picking up steam in downtown Buffalo, with as many as 100 apartments expected to make the switch from rental to ownership in the next few years.

Developer Paul Kolkmeyer's Priam Enterprises has filed paperwork with the state Attorney General's Office, seeking permission to convert the 36 apartments in The Glenny Building into condos. He eventually plans to follow suit with the 64 units in the adjacent Marin Building, but that won't happen for another three years.

In doing so, he said he's following through with his original plan when he converted the circa-1873 building at 251 Main St. from outdated and underused office space into a residential building more than five years ago. And he's taking advantage of the growing interest in not only living in downtown Buffalo but owning a piece of it, especially in a location convenient to both the business district and Canalside.

"I’ve been told there might be a demand for our general area, as a result of the new companies moving in, particularly across the street at Seneca One, so they can live in the community as well as work in it," Kolkmeyer said.

People are also reading…

He acknowledged that Buffalo historically has not had a big condo market, but also cited the past success of developer Jake Schneider, who already converted his Warehouse Lofts at 210 Ellicott St. into condos.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"The only issue is potentially the economy, and what takes place with regard to interest rates over the next year or two," Kolkmeyer said. "That might be a detriment to people buying at that time, but we’ll see what happens."

The offering circular proposes to sell the units for $225 to $250 per square foot. With units ranging in size from 800 to 1,500 square feet, that's a sales range of $180,000 to $375,000.

"But we can’t do anything with any of them until the AG signs off on our offering plan," Kolkmeyer said. "We’re in a holding pattern."

The five-story Glenny, known for its unique cast-iron facade, is one of a trio of buildings at the corner of Main and Seneca streets that Kolkmeyer acquired in late 2014 from longtime owner David Sweet, as part of an $11.7 million deal. They are across Seneca Street from Seneca One tower, and across Washington Street from the Buffalo Bisons' Sahlen Field.

Besides the 44,200-square-foot Glenny – formerly called the Stanton but renamed for 19th century fine china merchant William H. Glenny – the other buildings included the Roblin Building at 241 Main and the Main-Seneca Building – later called the Marine Trust Building – at 237 Main.

Kolkmeyer undertook a $38 million redevelopment project on the three buildings, renovating the Glenny into one- and two-bedroom apartments – including four two-level loft units on the ground floor – along with first-floor commercial space.

The Marine Trust building – now The Marin – became a 16-story mixed-use building, with the Admiral Room banquet and events center occupying the grandiose former bank lobby, office space on the next five levels and 64 apartments on the top 10 floors.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Developer plans rooftop terrace for former Marine Trust Building

Developer plans rooftop terrace for former Marine Trust Building

New tenants of Paul Kolkmeyer’s Marin Building in downtown Buffalo will get an extra amenity to go with their newly renovated home: a rooftop view. Kolkmeyer’s Priam Enterprises wants to construct a new terrace on the roof of the 17-story building at the corner of Main and Seneca streets, providing residents with views of both downtown Buffalo and Lake

Developer aims to turn historic downtown building into 'premier event hall'

Developer aims to turn historic downtown building into 'premier event hall'

Paul Kolkmeyer has more than enough to keep him busy these days. The owner of Priam Enterprises LLC is seeking to restart work this month on his long-planned conversion of the former Marine Trust building in downtown Buffalo into a mix of high-end apartments, offices and a banquet center. It’s part of a three-building project that marked Kolkmeyer’s first

3 downtown Buffalo projects backed for $1.7M in loans

Three new downtown Buffalo redevelopment projects may get up to $1.7 million in low-interest loans from a nonprofit city-affiliated agency as part of efforts to stimulate adaptive reuse initiatives. Krog Corp.’s Trico Building at 817 Washington St., Legacy Development’s Main Street Louis building at 810 Main and Paul Kolkmeyer’s The Glenny apartments at 251 Main would each receive loans,

Kolkmeyer’s firm buys Pearl Street parking ramp for Main Street buildings

Kolkmeyer’s firm buys Pearl Street parking ramp for Main Street buildings

With one newly renovated apartment building now open on lower Main Street, and work underway on a second one two doors down, developer Paul Kolkmeyer knew he needed to provide enough parking to meet his tenants’ needs. He is filling that gap. Kolkmeyer’s Priam Enterprises LLC bought a 278-space parking ramp at 93 Pearl St., ensuring he will have

Curious about all those new city lofts? Get a peek inside with a free tour June 18

Curious about all those new city lofts? Get a peek inside with a free tour June 18

Want to get a good look at some of Buffalo’s newest places to live? The fifth annual Buffalo Living Tour will showcase seven newly redeveloped apartment complexes from Ohio Street in the Old First Ward to Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo, giving hundreds of expected visitors a personal peek inside some of the city’s biggest projects. The free seven-hour

Kolkmeyer selling apartments to focus on downtown Buffalo buildings

Now that he has become a major player in downtown Buffalo real estate, developer Paul Kolkmeyer is seeking to unload his holdings in other areas to focus on his new buildings, and to take advantage of the high prices being paid for apartment properties. Kolkmeyer, the former CEO of First Niagara Financial Group, is selling a pair of apartment

Kolkmeyer completes purchase of 5 buildings

Kolkmeyer completes purchase of 5 buildings

Paul J. Kolkmeyer, a developer and former CEO of First Niagara Financial Group, has completed his purchase of five downtown buildings from longtime landlord David L. Sweet. The sale of three of those properties closed in October. The final two – the Rand and Main Court buildings – closed Tuesday for a total of $8.4 million, according to records

Kolkmeyer closes $3.2 million deal for 5 buildings in downtown Buffalo

Kolkmeyer closes $3.2 million deal for 5 buildings in downtown Buffalo

Banker-turned-developer Paul J. Kolkmeyer has completed his purchase of three of David L. Sweet’s five downtown Buffalo office buildings, paying a combined $3.2 million for the Main Seneca, Stanton and Roblin buildings. Kolkmeyer, through MSBP 251 LLC and MSBP 237 LLC, bought the buildings at 237, 241 and 251 Main St. from Sweet’s Main Seneca Corp., according to Erie

Closing on sale of 5 downtown buildings owned by David Sweet postponed

The potential sale of five prominent downtown office buildings owned by longtime landlord David Sweet is still alive, but the closing has been postponed until at least early October, Sweet said late Friday. Sweet is trying to sell the five buildings, including the Rand Building, the Main-Court Building, and three smaller buildings near Main and Seneca streets, to former

Kolkmeyer looks to buy 5 buildings downtown

Paul J. Kolkmeyer, the banker-turned-real estate developer and property owner, is a leading contender to buy five prominent downtown office buildings from longtime owner David L. Sweet, but a final deal may yet remain elusive. Kolkmeyer, who owns Priam Enterprises LLC, this week confirmed well-established market rumors that he is “one of a number of people who has looked”

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices back on the rise in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News