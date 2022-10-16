Paul Bliss advances 113-unit residential project in Amherst

Suburban developer Paul Bliss is moving ahead with previously announced plans for a new upscale mixed-use project on Maple Road in Amherst that will bring 113 new apartments and townhomes to the eastern part of town, while a high-end homebuilder is pursuing a new 18-lot development in the same area on Klein Road.

Bliss, through his MEL Investors and PB Investors LLC, wants to construct a four-building complex at 1720, 1740 and 1760 Maple Road, on the north side of the street just east of the intersection with Youngs Road. He already owns 1720 and 1740, and has 1760 under contract to purchase from McGuire Acquisitions LLC.

The $20 million to $25 million project would consist of two four-story mixed-use buildings, with 102 apartments in total and 7,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor of the front of the building perpendicular to Maple. Additionally, he would put up a pair of two-story townhome buildings – one with six units and one with five – along with attached garages.

In all, the project would include 150 surface and 49 garage parking spaces, along with entrances from both Maple and the existing driveways from Maple and Ayer roads into the Pediatric & Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY. It also includes access aisles, landscaping, lighting and utilities, on a 5.1-acre site. Designed by Carmina Wood Design, the project requires site plan approval, zoning variances and permits, and would take about two years to complete.

First, though, Bliss is again asking the town to rezone the three properties from "residential district" and "office building" to "deep corridor" to allow construction of the mixed-use project without having to provide what the developer considers an excessive amount of parking. The Town Board already issued a "negative declaration" of environmental impact under state law in July and also amended its Bicentennial Comprehensive Plan to mark the site as appropriate for mixed-use.

The Amherst Planning Board will review the rezoning application this week.

Regency Commons

Also in Amherst, Regency Builders LLC of Pendleton – an upscale homebuilder – is working with engineers from Greenman-Pedersen Inc. on a plan to develop a new subdivision called Regency Commons at 166 Klein Road.

That's a 5.41-acre narrow wooded property on the north side of the street between Kingsway Drive and Bentley Court, about midway between Hopkins and Youngs roads. It's currently owned by Mohammad Qasaymeh of Amherst, and is bounded by more forested land to the north and residential development on both sides.

The proposed new neighborhood would contain 18 single-family detached home lots, potentially ranging in size from 9,000 to 29,000 square feet, and located on both sides of a new street called Regency Lane, with a "T" turnaround at the northern end.

Regency has filed a preliminary plan application with the town Planning Board, but the project also needs an "Open Development Area" approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals, as well as highway, sewer and water permits. If approved, it would require about 12 months of construction.

6254 Main

Mohit Kumar of Buffalo wants the town to rezone a small quarter-acre property he owns at 6254 Main St., from residential to multifamily, so he can put up a two-unit rental building, adjacent to an existing multifamily townhouse development.

Kumar says the project would provide more diversity of housing options in the area.

If approved, construction would take six months, from spring to summer of 2023.