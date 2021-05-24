Patrick Keating named Five Star Bank's regional president

Five Star Bank has named Patrick Keating commercial market executive and Western New York regional president.
Keating, a Buffalo native, joined the Warsaw-based bank in 2013, as vice president of commercial banking. He is based at Five Star's Amherst regional office.
Five Star Bank is preparing to open two additional branches in Buffalo, in the Elmwood Village and South Buffalo.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
