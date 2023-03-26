Dr. Taosheng Huang came to Buffalo in September 2020, a well-known physician-scientist recruited here from Cincinnati to bolster the region's research and treatment of genetic and metabolic conditions in children.

Huang's arrival meant Western New York had secured a difficult-to-find clinician with decades of experience, an international expert in his field that patients from all over the world sought out.

But Huang may not be in Buffalo much longer – and that has some of his patients and donors concerned.

Huang opened his email Feb. 23 to find a letter informing him that his employment with UBMD Pediatrics, where he is the chief of human genetics, was being terminated, effective May 25. The letter, which provided no cause for the termination, was signed by Dr. Steven E. Lipshultz, who resigned March 8 as president and CEO of UBMD Pediatrics and as chair of the Department of Pediatrics at University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

About a month before he received the termination letter, Huang had raised concerns in an internal meeting at UB about the culture under Lipshultz.

The letter noted Huang's termination from UBMD Pediatrics, which is one of 18 practice plans within UBMD Physicians' Group, did not affect the income or benefits Huang receives as a state-salaried faculty member of the UB Department of Pediatrics, where Huang is a professor and division chief of genetics.

But Huang said his UB employment and tenure also is in jeopardy and he has appealed the decision. His case is currently under review, he said.

Since his termination letter, Huang has retained attorney Lindy Korn to represent him to explore all avenues of resolution or litigation.

"This brilliant doctor came here to help children, and that effort has been abruptly terminated," Korn said. "His patients care about his work because of his rare talents, and this is a very dark day for both the medical community and for the university."

As this has played out, several families of Huang's patients have reached out to The Buffalo News and expressed outrage over the doctor's termination.

Many of those families recalled how difficult it was to find a clinical genetics expert such as Huang after their child was diagnosed with a little-known condition. Some have become donors to Huang's research at UB.

Callum and Nikki McKeefery, who live in England, in 2021 donated $1 million to the Jacobs School to develop a patient registry for flavoprotein ferredoxin reductase mutation (FDXR) and to establish and equip Huang's laboratory for further research into FDXR, a rare genetic mitochondrial disorder that the couple's son, Hudson, was diagnosed with.

The McKeeferys first spoke to Huang in February 2020, after their physician had given them a research paper that Huang had contributed to. In an email, Nikki McKeefery said her son is doing well today, noting Huang prescribed a mitochondrial cocktail, a personalized mix of prescribed vitamins and minerals, for Hudson and his specific gene mutation.

Nikki McKeefery said that while they were very specific in how and where their donation is spent, the couple will demand their money back if Huang does not keep his position in Buffalo.

"We have faith in Dr. Huang's work but do not trust it will benefit our son and many other families affected by FDXR under anyone else's care," she said.

When the McKeeferys first met Huang, he was at the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. When Huang arrived in Buffalo in 2020, he also became the medical director of genetics and metabolism at the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital – a title he also will lose if his termination from UBMD Pediatrics becomes complete.

"We were told by multiple members of Buffalo staff that they were thrilled to have him join the team and would be fully supported to continue his FDXR research," McKeefery said. "It's extremely devastating to us as a family that that has not happened and that he could be possibly terminated."

In a statement, UBMD Pediatrics said, in some cases, it "exercises its contractual right to, without cause, end its relationship with a physician."

In an interview with The News, Huang said he left his longtime posts in Cincinnati to come to Buffalo because he was inspired by the work that Dr. Robert Guthrie had done more than six decades earlier at UB in developing a blood spot test to screen newborns for a genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. The blood collected from that heel prick test is today used to detect as many as 50 genetic disorders, allowing babies to be treated immediately.

At UB, Huang said he wanted to build the university's pediatric genetics program and continue his work diagnosing, treating and managing genetic and metabolic conditions in children. A UB news release as recently as August touted Huang's "groundbreaking innovations in detecting and treating genetic diseases."

"I do good research and take care of patients," said Huang, noting he's brought in $2.6 million in research funding to UB.

Ashley Brindley's daughter, Hadley Jo, has a rare form of mitochondrial disease called Hereditary Motor and Sensory Neuropathy, Type VIB (or HMSN6B) and has been treated by Huang since February 2017.

The Bowling Green, Ky., family used to travel about four hours to see Huang when he was in Cincinnati and now they take a plane once a year for a visit with him in Buffalo. Brindley said Huang's treatment of Hadley Jo has included a mitochondrial cocktail that gets updated as she ages. Hadley Jo is now 8 years old.

To help Huang's research, the Brindleys started the Hadley Jo Foundation in 2019, with 100% of the money raised going toward Huang's research.

The family, Brindley said, has raised $255,000 to date and cut the most recent $50,000 check to UB – earmarked for Huang's research – in December.

"We get on an airplane and fly to go see him," Brindley said. "I trust him 100%. She's our baby girl, and we would do anything for her, and we feel like he's the person to navigate us through this journey."

Clinical genetics experts such as Huang are not easy to find, noted Brindley, McKeefery and Lindsey Allen.

Allen's daughter, Sofia, was diagnosed in 2012 with autosomal dominant optic atrophy – a rare hereditary genetic disorder characterized by impaired vision – when she was 3 years old. Sofia has been one of Huang's patients since 2015.

"He was one of the few doctors in the country I could find who even knew anything about it," said Allen, who lives in central Pennsylvania.

Since there is no treatment or cure for autosomal dominant optic atrophy, Allen started a nonprofit foundation called the ADOA Association to raise awareness and to fund medical research.

In the fall, the ADOA Association donated $100,000 to support Huang's research at UB.

"He's a very prominent doctor," Allen said. "He's top of his field and at the same time, he's very down to earth and can be very helpful and supportive of his patients."