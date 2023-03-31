Pat Roche didn't expect to make a career at Moog Inc. when he joined the company over two decades ago.

But things have worked out just fine for him.

In February, Roche took the reins as CEO of Moog, the Elma-based motion equipment maker and one of the region’s largest manufacturers.

These are auspicious times for the company, including:

• A $77 million expansion announced for its campus, the first of three planned projects.

• A $250 million contract to produce turrets for Army vehicles that is ramping up.

• Being part of the Bell Textron team chosen to produce a next-generation helicopter for the Army – a selection awaiting final authorization by the Government Accountability Office.

These projects – among many others – underscore the impact of homegrown Moog. The company has 13,000 employees worldwide, including about 3,500 in Western New York.

Roche, 59, is in select company. He is only the fourth CEO in the history of Moog, going back to the early 1950s. Before joining Moog, Roche worked for a variety of employers and lived in different countries. That background helped prepare him to lead a company with a global presence and diverse business operations that generated $3 billion in revenues in its past fiscal year.

But there’s more to Roche than his résumé.

He was born to Irish parents in Manchester, England, and later moved with his family to Ireland. He’s a fan of Irish rugby who is now a Bills season ticket holder. He’s a distance runner who has competed in marathons around the world, and plans to run the Chicago Marathon this fall.

For about 40 years, Roche has known John Scannell, his predecessor as Moog CEO. An engineer by training, Roche said he is humbled and excited to lead Moog. He thinks about how widely the company’s products are used, in everything from delivering a rover to Mars, to military and commercial aircraft, to oil exploration and auto assembly plants.

“It's out in the field,” Roche said. “These things are real. This isn’t the startup company that has this big idea to put something into space and maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t. We’re doing these things and have been doing it for 71 years, at this point.”

Roche himself has steadily become a bigger player within Moog's operations over the past two decades. But he made a few other career stops first.

Career path

When Roche graduated from college in Ireland, job opportunities there were limited. He took a job in 1986 with Phillips Consumer Electronics in the Netherlands, which had a shortage of engineers. Learning Dutch was a job requirement. Co-workers were expected to speak to each other in Dutch, even if they knew English.

Roche later joined a consultancy in London, before moving on to a position based at his alma mater, University College Cork. Roche worked on building a bridge between academia and industry, to promote turning research into product development.

Roche changed course by joining a startup called Lumin8, where he set up manufacturing activities for its energy-efficient lighting product. He organized an international supply chain and product testing.

“I call this my second MBA, actually,” Roche said.

Some potential customers wanted even more extensive testing of their own, which slowed down the sales process. “When you have that, and you have a small startup company, that’s when you get into, 'How do I manage the cash, how do we pay wages for all the people and wait until we’re able to get sales with this?'”

Lumin8's founders ultimately decided they lacked the deep enough pockets to keep the business going, and opted to license the technology instead. The company shut down its manufacturing operations, which was a disappointment to Roche.

Roche briefly went back into a tech commercialization position at his alma mater before taking a job with a company that had a presence in Ireland: Moog.

Joining Moog

Roche already knew quite a bit about Moog, from the academia-industry role he had held earlier in his career. Moog was one of the companies he had worked with.

Still, Roche wasn’t planning to stay with Moog long term when he came aboard.

“It was a surprise to me that I’m 23 years at the company,” he said. “That wasn’t the intent going in.”

Roche joined Moog as a design engineering manager for Moog in Cork, with a team of 20 to 25 employees.

His second day on the job, Scannell – at the time the general manager of the Ireland facility – told Roche: “I’m thinking of reorganizing, would you mind changing your job?”

“That sort of characterized the first number of years at Moog as well,” Roche said. “It felt like even though I was with one company now, there were new opportunities coming up. I was getting the chance to try new things, new skills or learn new skills as I was going.”

Roche remained based in Ireland, but the scope of his responsibilities changed and grew over time. He was named a company officer in 2012 and frequently traveled to the United States over the next few years. In 2015, he was named head of Moog’s industrial group.

The idea of working in the United States always appealed to Roche. He had gotten to know Americans and their work ethic from his frequent business trips.

“The thing that stands out to me is, no problem is too big, nothing can’t be overcome or nothing is insurmountable,” he said. “We find a way. I like that attitude. I find that attractive.”

At the end of 2021, Roche was named chief operating officer and relocated to the United States.

Last November, Scannell announced his retirement as CEO, effective in February, after serving in that role since 2011. The board named Roche his successor. Scannell remains nonexecutive chairman of the board.

“I have complete confidence in Pat and the next generation of leadership to build on the past and take the company to new heights,” Scannell wrote in his annual letter to shareholders.

In an interview last fall, Scannell said Moog focuses on developing leaders from within its ranks and seeing how they respond to challenges outside their comfort zone.

“Putting someone in the CEO role, you have to start at least 10 years in advance,” Scannell said. “It’s not two years in advance.”

In the CEO's chair

Roche's time as COO helped him get to know people on the Elma campus and learn more about Moog's other business operations. Now he's settling into the CEO's role.

"I don’t know all the answers as a leader," he said. "I have great people in the organization, very talented people around me.

"We work to share our insights, our different perspectives on things, to reach the best quality decisions we can," he said. "I think that’s how I’m wired. I’ve always been collaborative by nature."

Moog has found business opportunities outside its traditional avenues. The company makes components for electric construction vehicles, in partnership with Doosan Bobcat. Roche said Moog tapped into the know-how of engineers from across Moog's different operating groups, instead of just one business segment.

"When people look at our business and they look at all these end markets, they might think that’s a strange collection of end markets that they’re serving," he said. "For me, the underpinning is a common layer of technology capability."

Like other manufacturers, Moog faces some challenges with its supply chain, filling vacant jobs, and investing in its operations for the future. But Roche feels upbeat about the outlook for each of Moog's core businesses.

He may not have expected to stay at Moog long term when he started at the company, but he's come to appreciate Moog's history and significance.

“I expect this company to be here decades into the future," he said. "My goal is to ensure we maintain that longevity as an organization.”