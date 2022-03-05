Partnership expands outreach through minority business program

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership wants to help minority-owned businesses grow, and create a pathway for them to become Partnership board members.
Those goals are the driving forces behind the Partnership's new Minority Business Initiative, which has kicked off with five participating companies.
"I hope they're going to get more customers, that they're going to tap into networks they haven't had access to and make it easier for them to do that," said Dottie Gallagher, the Partnership's president and CEO.
The five businesses will receive two years of sponsored membership in the Partnership, including one year of enrollment in Executive Exchange, a peer-to-peer program that allows CEOs to share ideas with each other.
The participants will also get to take advantage of networking and educational events, as well as a financial training curriculum from Bank of America.
"We have minority-owned businesses that are paid members of the Partnership, but this is really reaching out into those businesses that have either a real or a perceived financial barrier to participation," Gallagher said.
The Minority Business Initiative is the latest step the Partnership has taken to put a focus on diversity issues.
The organization a year ago hired Karen Brown as its director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
In summer 2020, the Partnership surveyed businesses about diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and holds an annual symposium on those issues.
The Minority Business Initiative is geared toward established businesses – rather than an entrepreneur just getting off the ground – which could benefit from the networking available through the Partnership, Gallagher said.
"You look at our board of directors – it's imposing, they're CEOs of major companies in town," she said. "So how do we help these businesses plug into that network in a way they haven't before?"
And ideally, some of those businesses will turn into board members themselves, she said.
"We want to make our board more diverse, and you have to be a member in order to be on the board of directors of the Partnership," Gallagher said.
National Grid and Bank of America are covering the costs of the two-year memberships for the five businesses.
Ted Janicki, Bank of America's regional president, said the bank works with community partners to help small businesses and entrepreneurs. "Our goal is to address systemic barriers where they exist, drive more opportunity and sustain progress," he said.
Ken Kujawa, National Grid's regional director, called the Partnership program "a perfect fit with our values, and a pathway to help minority-owned businesses in Western New York.”
Gallagher said the program will be offered annually.
"We can go and try to pitch membership, and we can and will and we do, but let's give a lift up and help these businesses grow," she said.
The Partnership chose the five participants after outreach through the Buffalo Purchasing Initiative, the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center and its own Diversity, Equity and Inclusion council.
The five are: Blanc Global Dynamism/Blanc Photographie; Strickly Business Safety Solutions; Right Fit Recruiting; Kiper Moving and Transportation; and Dyno Construction.
