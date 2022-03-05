Partnership expands outreach through minority business program

The organization a year ago hired Karen Brown as its director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

In summer 2020, the Partnership surveyed businesses about diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, and holds an annual symposium on those issues.

The Minority Business Initiative is geared toward established businesses – rather than an entrepreneur just getting off the ground – which could benefit from the networking available through the Partnership, Gallagher said.

"You look at our board of directors – it's imposing, they're CEOs of major companies in town," she said. "So how do we help these businesses plug into that network in a way they haven't before?"

And ideally, some of those businesses will turn into board members themselves, she said.

"We want to make our board more diverse, and you have to be a member in order to be on the board of directors of the Partnership," Gallagher said.

National Grid and Bank of America are covering the costs of the two-year memberships for the five businesses.