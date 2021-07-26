Parking ramp vs. parking lot: That is the question at Canisius College

It's not exactly paving paradise, but Canisius College still wants to put up a parking lot.
Canisius wants to tear down the deteriorating three-story former Sears parking ramp adjacent to its Science Hall Building, so it can put up a more modern – and structurally safer – parking lot in its place on East Delavan Avenue.
The current 433,863-square-foot parking ramp – painted in the school's colors – was built in 1967, with more than 1,000 parking spaces. But it's in increasingly poor condition, according to the school's application to the Buffalo Planning Board. There also have been concerns among students about personal safety and crime.
Past structural assessments found problems with the upper and middle levels, rendering the top level and many of the other spaces unusable. A 2017 study by Nussbaumer & Clarke found that the total capacity wasn't even needed – the campus has 29 parking lots – and the cost of maintenance and repairs "exceed the value of the spaces being used," according to the school's 2018 Facilities Master Plan.
"The parking ramp has reached the end of its useful life and must be replaced," the report said. "The college believes that a new and modern surface lot can replace the ramp."
The 421-space lot at 46 E. Delavan –- at the northwest corner with Jefferson Avenue – would feature new landscaping on the 3.65-acre lot. The project includes removal of the steel-and-concrete structure and its foundation 2 feet below ground, as well as environmental cleanup.
Besides the Planning Board, Canisius also needs approval from the Department of Public Works and the Buffalo Sewer Authority for the $4 million project, which would take eight months.
Also up for consideration by the Planning Board on Monday:
- Proposed redevelopment by Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. of the multibuilding complex at 976 and 982 Elmwood Ave. and 583 Potomac into 34 apartments and six storefronts, with the existing two-story buildings in front and a new four-story addition in the rear that is set back from the facade. The $15 million project would create a 38,852-square-foot building after 12 months of construction. However, it first requires two variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday, and the city boards will then take their annual break for August, so the project will likely return to the Planning Board in September.
- A subdivision request by Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate, to break up the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo main hospital complex at 219 Bryant St. into four tax parcels, in preparation for redevelopment into Elmwood Crossing.
- Great Point Media's plan to expand its proposed 57,700-square-foot Niagara Studio on Niagara Street sooner than expected – but with less than previously envisioned. The British production company plans to add two 5,000-square-foot sound stages to the 20,000-square-foot stage and support space that was already approved. The original plan called for another 20,000 square feet, but film studios now need more and smaller spaces.
- A proposed 5,150-square-foot steel building addition to Oehler Welding and Fabrication Inc.'s existing facility at 242 Elk St., to provide indoor storage and weather-protection for steel sheeting before it is fabricated or shipped. The $110,000 expansion would take two months to erect on the half-acre site.