Parking ramp vs. parking lot: That is the question at Canisius College

It's not exactly paving paradise, but Canisius College still wants to put up a parking lot.

Canisius wants to tear down the deteriorating three-story former Sears parking ramp adjacent to its Science Hall Building, so it can put up a more modern – and structurally safer – parking lot in its place on East Delavan Avenue.

The current 433,863-square-foot parking ramp – painted in the school's colors – was built in 1967, with more than 1,000 parking spaces. But it's in increasingly poor condition, according to the school's application to the Buffalo Planning Board. There also have been concerns among students about personal safety and crime.

Past structural assessments found problems with the upper and middle levels, rendering the top level and many of the other spaces unusable. A 2017 study by Nussbaumer & Clarke found that the total capacity wasn't even needed – the campus has 29 parking lots – and the cost of maintenance and repairs "exceed the value of the spaces being used," according to the school's 2018 Facilities Master Plan.