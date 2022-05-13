Parents ‘panicked’ as baby formula shortage is felt in Western New York

New mom Lisa Bavaro found herself in a desperate situation earlier this week as the nationwide shortage on baby formula hit home.

She and her boyfriend were nearly out of the only organic formula their 5-month-old daughter, Ruby Milewski, has been able to tolerate, and Bavaro couldn’t find any in the area stores that she stopped by or called. She was also having no luck finding it online. Some of the stores she called didn’t even bother to look because they had little to no formula of any kind in stock, Bavaro said.

So, the health care worker from West Seneca turned to Facebook, asking her friends to buy the formula if they see it at any retailer and she’d pick it up from them and pay them back. She has plenty of it now as a few local friends – and others from as far away as Colorado and Florida – tracked some down.

But, Bavaro wonders, what happens next time she needs it?

Bavaro is facing an issue that has many parents scrambling to feed their formula-fed babies. More than 40% of infant formulas are out of stock around the United States after a major manufacturer was forced to close its Michigan factory because of contamination. The federal Food & Drug Administration and state Department of Health are asking other U.S. manufacturers to increase their output of these products.

“We were having a tough enough time keeping up as it is, and then all of a sudden, you start to look online and at our local Wegmans and Target and it’s gone,” Bavaro said. “I started looking really everywhere and kind of panicked. You don’t know when it is coming back in or if it is ever coming back in.”

What began as a moderate supply-chain issue – a common occurrence for some products during the pandemic – was exacerbated in February with a recall of all Similac products at Abbott, which was forced to shutter its largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant in Michigan due to contamination concerns. The FDA has still not cleared it to reopen.

Since, shortages have run rampant as parents have been buying up a variety of different brands, especially the gentler formulas designed for children with sensitive stomachs, allergies or medical conditions.

Infants with digestion problems are the ones who have been the most affected by the shutdown of the Abbott manufacturing plant, which provides a good portion of the elemental formula supply around the country.

“That’s become quite an issue as some of these families have had to search far and wide for these formulas,” said Dr. Steven Lipshultz, chair of pediatrics at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and president of UBMD Pediatrics. “You can’t easily substitute those. These infants need adequate nutrition, and they can’t tolerate a lot of regular formulas.”

Supermarkets and pharmacies have been struggling to keep formulas in stock, with many putting limits on formula purchases so that all customers are able to have access to the available inventory.

“We have posted information in store to assist parents in knowing which item is equivalent to the recalled items, so they are able to purchase an acceptable alternative,” a Tops spokesperson said.

New York Attorney General Latisha James this week said her office is aware of reports of baby formula being sold online for prices far exceeding its retail value and warned against price gouging.

Former Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and his wife, Ashley, a social worker, have a 2-month-old Victoria Anna, whose had blood sugar issues since birth and took to a generic brand of Target formula that has the oil content she requires.

But Ashley said Wednesday that they’re almost out of the formula and can’t find it at any Target stores across the state. They’ve been looking daily and asked family and friends to help as well. She's also joined multiple Facebook mother and formula shortage groups to help find the formula her baby needs.

Stefan said he feels worse for single moms whose only mode of transportation is the bus and families living paycheck to paycheck.

“We have the means and are still struggling,” he said. “As a parent, I just want somebody to find the solution. I want to be able to go to a store and find baby formula on a shelf.”

Parents having difficulty finding formula are encouraged to speak with their child’s pediatrician before attempting to water down formula or make their own, both of which can be potentially dangerous to a child. Pediatricians also recommend not purchasing formula on auction sites or oversees where the FDA can’t provide oversight.

Pediatricians can offer formula samples or access to representatives from the formula manufacturing companies. For a child older than 6 months old and otherwise healthy, Lipshultz recommends using in the short-term whole pasteurized milk or buying donor breast milk as a substitute.

“It becomes really important for those families particularly concerned and anxious to reach out to their child’s pediatrician because we are here to support families,” Lipshultz said. “It’s a serious problem. The anxiety is real and it’s increasing.”

A spokeswoman for the Family Help Center in Buffalo said while many of its clients use the state’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program and other social benefit programs to get formula, the agency is trying to supplement any shortages.

It is relying on formula donations, on some occasions, but those have been difficult to come by these days. State officials are asking that anyone with extra unopened, unexpired formula to consider donating it to their local food pantry.

“We’re doing what we can and still getting formula out there, but it has just been a little harder to get our hands on it these days,” she said. “Sometimes our clients have to wait a little longer, but they’ve been understanding.”

First Friends Daycare in Cheektowaga is now supplying its entire infant room with formula, because many of their families who would typically bring in their own formula have been unable to find what they need in stock, said owner Emily Thrasher. The daycare gets its formula auto-shipped as part of the federally funded food and nutrition service Child and Adult Care Food Program.

“It’s scary, and it’s very sad that this is what we’re living through right now,” Thrasher said. “Parents are scrambling, and we’ve had a few come in with tears over it.”

Out of all the things Bavaro thought about and worried over before having her first baby, being unable to find her daughter formula was never on that list.

“The thing that is so scary is that you have this baby, and they need this source of nutrition, and they can’t have anything else, so what do you do?” she said.

