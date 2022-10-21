 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panepinto plans doubling of Dingens Street warehouse less than one year after opening

132 Dingens warehouse elevations

Proposed elevations for a warehouse expansion at 132 Dingens St. in Buffalo, by James Panepinto.

 Buffalo Planning Board
It didn't take long for contractor James Panepinto to fill his new Dingens Street warehouse after building it earlier this year, so now he's doubling its size.

Just a few months after completing the 80,960-square-foot industrial facility at 132 Dingens St. in the spring, Panepinto is seeking to construct a duplicate addition next to the existing building. Plans call for it to accommodate multiple tenants, but it could also end up housing just one, he said.

That's what happened to the first building on the 13.2-acre site, after Panepinto began construction without any specific tenants in mind. He would not identify the occupant of his first building. But he said he knows that there's more demand in the market to justify the expansion.

132 Dingens map

An aerial map of a warehouse expansion at 132 Dingens St. in Buffalo, by James Panepinto.

"I had enough interest in the first phase. I built that on spec, so I’m building this based on spec," Panepinto said. "We’re preparing the building to be multi-tenant, but it’ll translate to a single tenant, as well."

According to a letter Panepinto filed with the city, the 80,940-square-foot steel-frame addition would be separated from the original warehouse by a firewall, and it would be constructed by Pinto Construction Services.

Panepinto is seeking site plan approval from the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday, followed by building permits. If approved, he expects to finish the project – the cost of which is likely to exceed $4 million, he said – in 2023.

Pinto Construction, Uniland seek Planning Board approval for projects

