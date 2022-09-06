Farmers in New York State face having to pay their workers overtime after they put in 40 hours of work a week – instead of the current 60-hour threshold – under a plan recommended Tuesday that would be phased in over a decade.

The Farm Laborers Wage Board, in a virtual meeting on Tuesday, called for gradually reducing the overtime threshold by four hours every two years, starting in January 2024, before reaching the 40-hour threshold at the start of 2032.

"We believe that this decision protects the rights of farm laborers, while taking into account the needs of farmers," said Brenda McDuffie, the board chair and former president of the Buffalo Urban League.

The final decision is in the hands of state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who has until late October to review the wage board's recommendation and announce her decision.

Business groups and some lawmakers have called for maintaining the 60-hour threshold for overtime pay for farmworkers, contending that lowering it to 40 hours would put some farms at risk of shutting down. They say the change would create another burden for farmers, on top of inflation, rising fuel costs and worker shortages.

State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, called the board's decision "a monumental disaster that will sadly be the final straw for many of our struggling family farms."

"At a time when we have already seen many businesses leave New York and family farms have been forced to shut down, this reduction will cause further devastation to our agriculture industry," Ortt said. "It will sadly force even more of our family farms out of business, hurt workers, and increase costs to consumers."

Bill Zittel of Amos Zittel & Sons, a family farm that has grown vegetables in Eden for 125 years, said the idea of phasing in a lower threshold for overtime over 10 years would lead to a "slow death" for the farm.

“They say that will give you time to adjust," Zittel said. "I can’t adjust to what the other states are doing, and I can’t get any more for my product.”

Zittel said he prefers a federal law covering overtime for farmworkers, so that every state would have to follow the same rules.

“The guys aren’t going to come work here," he said. "They’ll go to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, where they can get their hours and be able to do what they came here to do: that’s work, make their money, and get out.”

But proponents say the change would right a historical wrong, by allowing farm workers to collect overtime in line with workers in other industries and properly compensate them for their labor. The New York Civil Liberties Union has called the overtime exception for farm laborers a "racist vestige of the Jim Crow era."

"Today, New York’s agriculture industry continues to allow generations of farmers to build their business plans on the backs of Black and brown workers," the NYCLU said.

The organization and its allies are urging Reardon to swiftly approve the change in overtime rules.

This year's state budget included a provision doubling the employee tax credit for farm workers, aimed at offsetting higher labor costs associated with increased overtime pay. Opponents of the overtime change say farmers would still face a cash-flow challenge covering overtime costs before benefiting from the tax credit.

The Farm Laborers Wage Board voted 2-1 to submit its report and recommendations to Reardon, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature. McDuffie and Denis Hughes, the former president of the New York State AFL-CIO, voted in favor, while the third member, David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, voted against it.

"I knew the cards were stacked against the position of my organization and what agriculture truly believes is best for farms, farmworkers and the food supply," Fisher said. "In the end, I believe the report which was written by the Department of Labor does not reflect the data, research and scope of the full testimony that was provided."

Tuesday's vote is the latest development in a long-running debate about overtime for farmworkers, and the consequences of changing how those workers are compensated.

Farm laborers in New York State first became eligible for overtime in 2020, with the threshold set at 60 hours of work per week and for work performed on their designated day of rest. The Farm Laborers Wage Board was convened by the state Labor Department to determine whether to lower the overtime threshold. Since 2020, the panel has held a series of public hearings to gather feedback.