Pandemic exacerbates struggles of Western New York's rural hospitals

Several hundred WNY health care workers lose jobs as religious vaccine exemptions expire While the number of workers who lost or are losing their jobs is a small percentage of total workers, every little bit hurts amid a staffing shortage that means hospitals can't operate as many beds – especially during yet another wave of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Luring high-priced agency staff became even more crucial following the "significant impact on staffing" dealt by New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers, said Mary E. LaRowe, president and CEO at Brooks-TLC Hospital System Inc. in Dunkirk.

"We need to recruit from the same pool that the large cities and urban centers are recruiting from," LaRowe said. "So we literally end up paying the same salary for some of those very needed positions, but we don't have the volume to cover our costs."

Financial pinch

LaRowe, also interim president and CEO of Kaleida Health-affiliated Upper Allegheny Health System, which includes Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center, is concerned that more rural hospitals across the country could close following the pandemic.

Since 2005, there have been 180 rural hospital closures in the United States, including 97 complete closures and 83 that were converted to no longer provide inpatient care but continue to provide some health care services, according to the University of North Carolina's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

Further, it appears the financial position of rural hospitals is deteriorating.