 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Palace Theatre renovations underway with no-interest credit line from Hamburg IDA
0 comments

Palace Theatre renovations underway with no-interest credit line from Hamburg IDA

Support this work for $1 a month
No more movies

A woman walks her dog in front of a closed Palace Theatre on Buffalo Street in Hamburg, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. 

 Mark Mulville

Construction is underway on renovations to Hamburg's historic Palace Theatre, after the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency backed an interest-free $215,000 line of credit to finance the effort.

The renovations by owner Jay Ruof will include a new roof and HVAC upgrades for the 95-year-old movie house, as well as the relocation of the bathrooms and snack bar. The project is expected to be completed by July.

“We anticipate larger turnouts as people have pent-up demand for our experience," Ruof said in a statement. "These upgrades will ensure our customers have a safe and pleasurable experience.”

Terry and Rich Anderson of Hamburg saw "A Quiet Place Part II" at the Quaker Crossing Regal Cinema in Orchard Park on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Ruof has been working to renovate the historic theater for several years, but has struggled to come up with enough funding. He was approved in 2019 for a $225,000 state matching grant through the New York Main Street program, but first needed to come up with $75,000 on his own.

Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, draining his business and causing a cash crunch. So the IDA stepped in with the credit line from the agency's Land Development Corp., which will be paid back through the state grant funds as the renovations move forward.

“We are thrilled to have an opportunity to support one of our town’s greatest assets," said Hamburg IDA Executive Director Sean Doyle. “This is another great example of the positive impact of the Hamburg IDA in our community.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 19: Why the experience should top an important checklist for your next trip

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Palace Theatre, the grand old lady of Hamburg, looking for a little help
Local News

Palace Theatre, the grand old lady of Hamburg, looking for a little help

  • Updated

Hamburg’s Palace Theatre, the place to see movies in the village since 1926, is asking for a little help from its friends. The movie house can receive a $300,000 state grant for renovations, but it must pay for $75,000 of the work. So a former employee has started a GoFundMe campaign to  help raise the money. “The theater has

Hamburg Palace Theatre offering concessions to go
Business Local

Hamburg Palace Theatre offering concessions to go

  • Updated

Filmgoers may be prohibited from visiting their favorite movie theaters in these times of social-distancing and instead opt to stream the latest blockbuster at home – but that does not mean they have to forgo their favorite popcorn, movie candy or snacks. The Hamburg Palace Theatre is now offering its concessions to order for curbside pickup. There will be

Movies will benefit the Palace Theatre in Hamburg
Entertainment

Movies will benefit the Palace Theatre in Hamburg

  • Updated

Two special showings will help out Hamburg’s Palace Theatre, which is raising money to pay for renovations. “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace” will play at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the movie theater, 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg. The documentary tells the 100-year history of the evolution of the American movie experience from nickelodeons to the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News