Paddock Chevrolet will pay the Town of Tonawanda roughly $3 million over 20 years for the right to put its name on the expanded recreation venues at Brighton Park.

Make that Paddock Chevrolet Park.

The town has agreed to change the name of the park as part of the naming rights agreement, Supervisor Joseph Emminger said at a Tuesday morning news conference where town officials announced the deal.

The auto dealer will keep its name on the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome as part of the new agreement, Emminger said. The Paddock name also will go on the new ice arena and splash park being built in the park.

Brighton Park Golf Course and Brompton Road, which leads into the park, will retain their names.

Paddock Chevrolet had paid the town about $22,000 annually under the naming rights contract for the golf dome that is set to expire this year.

Under the new deal, the Town of Tonawanda-based dealership will pay an annual average of about $150,000 over the 20-year agreement, Emminger said. The deal will start at $126,000 annually and rise every five years.

The town is in the middle of a planned, $20 million recreation project that includes the construction at Brighton Park of a new ice arena, splash park, regulation rugby field, four lighted pickleball courts and three beach volleyball courts. The town tore out the former Brighton Pool to make way for the splash park.

The existing Brighton Arena will close and be torn down once the new arena is completed.

The project also includes the conversion of the former Lincoln Arena into a multipurpose sports field house.

Work on the various venues is expected to continue into 2024.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.