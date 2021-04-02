Owner of Franklin Street building seeks demolition of adjacent house

In turn, Sinatra said the problems predated their acquisition of the property from a Canadian group. "It was badly deteriorated when we bought it, as it has been vacant and deteriorating for decades," he said.

He explained that he had planned a historic adaptive reuse of the building "to restore its original beauty as we have done so many times in the city," but "every development plan we looked at was not feasible because the adjacent building to the north is a flophouse that has multiple tenants who are registered sex offenders."

"We never pursued demolition in hopes that the neighboring property would change ownership and make some investment that would allow us to take the risk of redeveloping 529," Sinatra added. "Our hope was that Castine was to buy it and have the vision to restore it. Sadly he is choosing to knock it down. We are opposed to its demolition and hope he changes his mind.”

Castine said the house had been positioned to him as a "fixer-upper" with the potential for creating three apartments. But since the purchase, he said, the house has been the subject of further citations in August and October 2020, and again in January 2021, and even had a demolition notice posted on the structure in November, Castine said.