The owner of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is trying to sell the extensive outlet mall in the Town of Niagara, before it has to pay or refinance its $89.35 million loan balance in six months.

California-based Macerich Co., which has owned the 525,663-square-foot mall since 2010, told its commercial mortgage servicer earlier this month that it is "attempting to market the property for sale," according to commercial real estate research firm Trepp LLC.

That would alleviate the need for the retail real estate investment trust to make the full balloon payment on the debt when the loan comes due Oct. 6. But it's not guaranteed to succeed, which prompted the inclusion of the loan on Trepp's WatchList because of the upcoming maturity date.

Macerich officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The news was relayed to investors that own the commercial mortgage-backed security that holds the loan, which is the only one left in the original package of loans that was sold on Wall Street in 2010.

The 10-year loan was previously given a three-year extension in December 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many commercial borrowers were struggling to make payments or refinance their debts. Macerich said at the time that it would be unable to make the $103.6 million balloon payment that was due October 2020.

The extension was secured by a pledge of 181,447 square feet of expansion space connected to the main building at the mall as additional collateral, bringing the property's total size to more than 707,110 square feet, according to Trepp.

Built in 1982 and renovated in 2008, Fashion Outlets is located at 1900 Military Road in the Town of Niagara, and includes Saks Off Fifth, Marshalls, Nike Factory Store, Old Navy, Gap and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Macerich bought the property from AWE Talisman Co. for $200 million, and borrowed $122.4 million in 2010 from German American Capital Corp., or GACC, which packaged the loan for sale in pieces to investors.

With its proximity to Canada, the mall is heavily dependent on Canadian tourism, which was severely hampered during the pandemic. The property is still appraised at $180 million, but occupancy has fallen from 93% in 2010 to 79% at the end of last year. Revenues are also down from $17.7 million in 2010 to $15.4 million, while net operating income is down from $11.5 million to $11 million.