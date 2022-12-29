Owner of Dunkirk ice cream plant will lay off fewer employees than initially planned

A Dunkirk ice cream plant has reduced the number of employees it will lay off at the end of the year.

Wells Enterprises will eliminate 183 jobs at its Dunkirk plant, at 1 Ice Cream Drive, according to a notification the company sent to New York State.

The company reported in September that it would lay off 319 of its 643 employees.

Since then, Wells Enterprises announced the company will be acquired by Ferrero Group, an Italian manufacturer of sweets such as Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.

A spokesperson for Wells Enterprises said the reduction in layoffs has "nothing to do" with the recent acquisition announcement.

To meet business demands, the company will scale back operations in Dunkirk to six production lines, according to the company spokesperson. Wells Enterprises said in September it would scale back to five lines.

Wells acquired the Dunkirk plant, formerly Fieldbrook Foods, in 2019.

In 2021, Wells Enterprises received a $750,000 grant from National Grid to support an $87 million expansion project at the Dunkirk plant. The project called for adding more manufacturing lines and hiring 70 new employees.

Ferrero's acquisition of Wells is expected to close early next year. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed, though Wells Enterprises will remain a standalone business.