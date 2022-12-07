Owner of Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Italian company

An ice cream manufacturer with a local plant in Dunkirk will be acquired by an Italian confectionery company.

Ferrero Group – manufacturer of sweets like Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher – will acquire Wells Enterprises, which has an ice cream manufacturing plant at 1 Ice Cream Drive in Dunkirk. Wells manufactures ice cream brands like Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Halo Top and Bomb Pops.

The acquisition comes about two months after Wells Enterprises announced will lay off 319 of its more than 600 employees at the Dunkirk plant by the end of the year and scale back operations to five production lines beginning in 2023.

Ice cream manufacturer to cut 300 jobs at Dunkirk plant The company makes popular ice cream brands such as Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Halo Top and Bomb Pops.

The layoffs will continue, Wells Enterprises said in a statement.

"Production decisions are based on optimizing our entire manufacturing footprint – to achieve maximum efficiency and yield – in parallel with demand for our products," the company said in a statement.

Ferrero's acquisition of Wells is expected to close early next year.

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed, though Wells Enterprises will remain a standalone business. After the transaction closes, CEO Mike Wells will serve as an adviser to support the transition and current Wells president Liam Killeen will move into the top executive role. The existing leadership team at Wells will remain in place.

Mike Wells said the Ferrero acquisition "puts the business in the best possible hands."

In 2021, Wells Enterprises received a $750,000 grant from National Grid to support an $87 million expansion project at the Dunkirk plant. The project called for adding more manufacturing lines and hiring 70 new employees. The plant had about 750 employees as of January 2021.

In 2019, Wells Enterprises acquired Dunkirk-based ice cream maker Fieldbrook Foods, formerly known as Dunkirk Ice Cream.

Wells Enterprises is based in Iowa and has been in business for more than 100 years. The company has additional production plants in Le Mars, Iowa and Henderson, Nev.

Ferrero started in 1946 as a small pastry shop in Alba, Italy. The company entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac. More recently, Ferrero purchased Fannie May chocolates, Nestle’s U.S. confectionery business and Kellogg’s cookie and fruit snack business.

Ferrero and its related parties have more than 8,000 employees, nine offices and 18 plants in North America.