Owner of Allen Street apartment house wants to double its size, while church seeks landmark status

The owner of a five-unit apartment house in Allentown wants to nearly double the size of the painted red brick building, expanding it with a three-story addition in back that will create four more units for lease.

E2I Ventures' Adam Serbert is spending more than $450,000 to construct a 2,079-square-foot extension on the existing 2,704-square-foot structure at 46 Allen St., which dates to 1873 and also has three floors.

Serbert has already been undertaking a rehabilitation of the current building, and received approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board earlier this year to install black aluminum-clad wood windows to replace the ones currently in the house.

But the costs of construction and materials have been soaring, so Serbert and architect Richard Ries of Lewiston are "trying to make it cost-effective," by adding more apartments to achieve the necessary economies of scale, Ries said.

"There's an opportunity for a little bit more housing," Ries said. "The existing building needs quite a bit of work to bring it up to par, so if we can increase the value of the project, we can make it work, and hopefully make a nice contribution to Allen Street."

He's seeking approval from the Preservation Board on Thursday.

