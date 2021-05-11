Owner of Allen Street apartment house wants to double its size, while church seeks landmark status

The owner of a five-unit apartment house in Allentown wants to nearly double the size of the painted red brick building, expanding it with a three-story addition in back that will create four more units for lease.
E2I Ventures' Adam Serbert is spending more than $450,000 to construct a 2,079-square-foot extension on the existing 2,704-square-foot structure at 46 Allen St., which dates to 1873 and also has three floors.
Serbert has already been undertaking a rehabilitation of the current building, and received approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board earlier this year to install black aluminum-clad wood windows to replace the ones currently in the house.
But the costs of construction and materials have been soaring, so Serbert and architect Richard Ries of Lewiston are "trying to make it cost-effective," by adding more apartments to achieve the necessary economies of scale, Ries said.
"There's an opportunity for a little bit more housing," Ries said. "The existing building needs quite a bit of work to bring it up to par, so if we can increase the value of the project, we can make it work, and hopefully make a nice contribution to Allen Street."
He's seeking approval from the Preservation Board on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
The current building features red brick, along with black wooden siding along the top floor. So the addition will be clad with red wood-grain vinyl horizontal siding on first two floors – effectively matching the brick – and black wood-grain vinyl siding on the top level to fit with the black dormers and gable end on the original house. The aluminum-clad wood windows will also be used in the addition.
Separately, the Blessed Sacrament Church is asking the Preservation Board to approve a local landmark application for the church, located at 1025 Delaware Ave. and built in 1887. It also is seeking landmark status for its Sacristy Building addition from 1911, as well as the rectory in the former Knox Mansion and a carriage house, both at 1035 Delaware, and built in 1903.
All four structures in the complex were landmarked as part of the local and national Linwood Historic District. But Blessed Sacrament's pastor, Rev. Joseph D. Porpiglia, wrote that those nominations had "inaccurate and incomplete records," and the church complex is "exceptionally distinct and deserving of landmark status unto itself."
The church buildings were designed by Adolphus Druiding and constructed in the Gothic Revival style of church architecture, while the mansion and carriage house were designed by Edgar E. Joralemon of Niagara Falls and Buffalo, in the Beaux Arts style of residential architecture.
"Our buildings are not only of architectural distinction, representing the works of master architects and builders, but are associated with the lives of highly influential leaders who significantly shaped Buffalo's history," Porpiglia wrote.
The board will review the application and schedule a public hearing. Board members also will consider requests by:
- Scott Gould, to replace 29 remaining original wood windows with wood fiber and thermoplastic polymer windows at 34 N. Pearl St., in a 2.5-story Queen Anne-style house built in 1892 that is now apartments.
- David Robida, to replace the only remaining section of slate roof on a 2.5-story house at 406 Linwood Ave. with asphalt shingle because it’s “disintegrating,” was leaking, and “was unable to be salvaged.”
- Cleve-Hill Auto, to replace front windows and rotted door frames that are letting water in.